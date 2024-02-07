Target Corporation specializes in retail distribution. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - household and beauty products (26.5%) ; - furnishings and decorative items (19.7%) ; - food and beverage (19.6%); - electronic products, sporting goods and toys (18%) ; - apparel and accessories (16%) ; - other (0.2%). As of January 30, 2021, products are marketed through a network of 1,897 stores located in the United States (of which 1,526 owned), and through the Internet. All sales are in the United States.

Sector Discount Stores