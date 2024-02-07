Feb 7 (Reuters) - Target is weighing a new paid membership program for its customers similar to Amazon's Prime and Walmart, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
