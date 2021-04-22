Log in
    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
Target : Names Samara Tuchband Senior Vice President of its Home Merchandising Division

04/22/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
media contact

Courtney Foster, Target Communications
(612) 761-6713

Target Media Hotline
(612) 696-3400

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today named Samara Tuchband senior vice president of merchandising, home. Tuchband will oversee the retailer's merchandising and omnichannel business for the home category, inclusive of decorative home, stationery, home textiles, kitchen, storage and seasonal. In this role, she will help execute and advance Target's home strategy, which is centered on defining a differentiated guest experience through a curated assortment of quality owned brand and national brand products at competitive prices. Tuchband joins the company on May 3, 2021 and will report to Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

'Samara brings a deep understanding and strong reputation for driving digital and merchandising success within the home category,' says Sando. 'At a time when home is more important than ever to our guests, Samara's passion for creating memorable consumer experiences will strengthen our home business and enhance our commitment to bringing joy to our guests' everyday lives.'

'I have been a Target guest for decades and have long admired the brand's commitment to the democratization of design,' says Tuchband. 'I am thrilled to join an inspiring team of leaders and am looking forward to continuing to offer guests incredible design, style inspiration and new omnichannel shopping experiences every day.'

Tuchband joins Target with nearly two decades of merchandising and marketing experience in the home and lifestyle categories, having recently served as vice president of merchandising and head of diversity and inclusion at Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc. In this role, Tuchband led the overall strategy and execution of product assortment and pricing for the brand across in-store and online channels. Under her leadership, kitchen and entertaining delivered double-digit growth and she led the creation and implementation of new tools and resources for improved diversity and inclusion efforts across the company. Previously, Tuchband served as general manager, digital home for The Home Depot, where she drove strong growth focused on digital expansion into the home décor market.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
