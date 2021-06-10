Target : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders.





On June 9, 2021, Target Corporation (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Annual Meeting') to: (1) elect each of the Company's directors for a one-year term; (2) ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm; (3) approve, on an advisory basis, the Company's executive compensation ('Say on Pay'); and (4) vote on a shareholder proposal to amend the proxy access bylaw to remove the shareholder group limit.





At the close of business on April 12, 2021, the record date of the Annual Meeting, the Company had 497,571,030 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The holders of a total of 428,260,798 shares of common stock were present at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy, which total constituted a majority of the issued and outstanding shares on the record date for the Annual Meeting.





The final voting results and the votes used to determine the results for each proposal under the voting approval standard disclosed in the 2021 Proxy Statement (as indicated by the borders) are set forth below:





1. The shareholders elected each of the following nominees as directors for a one-year term:

For Against Broker Nominee Shares % Shares % Abstain Non-Votes Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 356,742,762 98.3 6,243,679 1.7 9,853,082 55,421,275 George S. Barrett 369,167,603 99.2 2,841,078 0.8 830,842 55,421,275 Brian C. Cornell 347,541,515 93.7 23,389,229 6.3 1,908,779 55,421,275 Robert L. Edwards 369,566,255 99.4 2,417,051 0.6 856,217 55,421,275 Melanie L. Healey 364,361,654 97.9 7,790,362 2.1 687,507 55,421,275 Donald R. Knauss 369,237,494 99.3 2,755,562 0.7 846,467 55,421,275 Christine A. Leahy 370,727,340 99.6 1,384,223 0.4 727,960 55,421,275 Monica C. Lozano 365,313,225 98.2 6,771,836 1.8 754,462 55,421,275 Mary E. Minnick 352,059,223 94.6 20,067,082 5.4 713,218 55,421,275 Derica W. Rice 366,370,418 98.5 5,663,105 1.5 806,000 55,421,275 Kenneth L. Salazar 366,275,698 98.5 5,687,122 1.5 876,703 55,421,275 Dmitri L. Stockton 367,771,691 98.9 4,241,871 1.1 825,961 55,421,275





2. The shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2021:

For: Shares 405,176,703 % 94.6 Against: Shares 22,327,146 % 5.2 Abstain: Shares 756,949 % 0.2













3. The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the Company's executive compensation:

For: Shares 344,389,535 % 92.9 Against: Shares 26,427,731 % 7.1 Abstain: Shares 2,022,257 Broker Non-Votes: Shares 55,421,275





4. The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to amend the proxy access bylaw to remove the shareholder group limit:





For: Shares 142,890,153 % 38.3 Against: Shares 227,164,136 % 60.9 Abstain: Shares 2,785,234 % 0.7 Broker Non-Votes: Shares 55,421,275





For purposes of determining the level of support needed for a shareholder to be eligible to resubmit a shareholder proposal in a following year under Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the SEC uses a simple majority standard that compares votes cast 'FOR' to votes cast 'AGAINST' an item (which gives abstentions 'No Effect'). Under that simple majority standard, Item 4 received support o f 38.6 %.















