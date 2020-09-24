Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Target plans to double staffing for contactless delivery this holiday season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:11pm EDT
A shopping cart sits in an aisle empty of cleaning products at Target store during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

Target Corp said on Thursday it would double its staff for contactless services and hire more seasonal employees for distribution centers this holiday season, as consumers shop more online to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, one of the retailers benefiting from the big shift to online shopping during the health crisis, said it expected seasonal hiring to be on par with last year, when it hired more than 130,000 store employees.

Consumers have been increasingly shopping online and either have items delivered to their homes or collect them at a nearby store as they stay indoors.

According to a forecast from Deloitte, e-commerce sales are expected to record a 25% to 35% rise in the 2020 holiday season, traditionally the busiest time of the year.

"We're building even more flexibility into our seasonal staffing as we enter into, what is sure to be, an unprecedented holiday shopping season," Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell told reporters on a briefing call, adding that it would offer additional hours of work, starting with current staff.

During the first half of the year, more than 10 million new customers shopped on Target's website and demand for same-day fulfillment options quadrupled, the retailer said, leading it to train more staff in areas that are in demand such as 'drive up and order pickup.'

Distribution centers will send more inventory to stores than usual to make sure in-demand items are well stocked, and to ensure smooth operation the company said it would hire more full-time and seasonal warehouse team members across the country than last year.

Target said it would pay its seasonal staff a starting wage of $15 per hour along with coronavirus health and wellness benefits. Staff at the front of its stores will focus on safety and cleaning, and greeting shoppers.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TARGET CORPORATION
11:55aTARGET : to Dedicate More Resources to Contactless Services This Holiday Season
DJ
11:01aTARGET : Introduces New Approach to Holiday Staffing to Prioritize Safety and Co..
PR
06:31aTARGET CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
09/23TARGET CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23TARGET CORPORATION : Announces Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securi..
PR
09/21TARGET : Something Both Sides Should Agree On
AQ
09/19ORACLE, SNOWFLAKE, SOFTBANK : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
09/16FedEx Posts Record Revenue For Quarter on Surge in Packages -- WSJ
DJ
09/15Amazon Ramps Up Hiring Plans, Adds 100,000 New Jobs -- WSJ
DJ
09/14Amazon's Relentless Growth Means More Hiring, More Offices -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 962 M - -
Net income 2021 3 627 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 75 598 M 75 598 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 368 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 164,65 $
Last Close Price 151,01 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paritosh Desai Chief Data & Analytics Officer
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION17.78%75 598
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION17.25%152 162
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION30.93%50 858
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.28%40 082
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION28.77%14 037
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-13.62%12 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group