Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/01 07:02:59 pm
184.95 USD   +0.82%
06:56aTARGET  : Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
06:51aTARGET  : 4Q Sales, Profits Top Wall Street Views
DJ
06:50aPandemic Boosts Target's Growth, at Rivals' Expense
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Target same-day delivery, store pick-up demand fires up holiday quarter sales

03/02/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Target store in Arvada

(Reuters) - Target Corp beat analysts' estimates for holiday quarter sales on Tuesday, powered by the company's same-day delivery and store pick-up services that helped fulfill resilient demand for home goods, toys and groceries during the pandemic.

Over the past year, Target and Walmart Inc consistently performed better than Wall Street expected as the deep-pocketed national retail chains amped up their online businesses during the health crisis and swiped market share from smaller rivals who rely more on their physical stores.

Still, Target held back on providing sales and earnings forecast for fiscal 2021, citing continued uncertainty over consumer shopping patterns amid the health crisis.

The company's comparable sales rose 20.5% in the fourth quarter, comfortably beating analysts' estimates for a 16.4% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Sales through its same-day deliveries and store pick-up services surged 212%, as consumers sought quicker ways to get their online purchases.

Analysts have, however, warned that the torrid pace of growth would be difficult to repeat in the coming months, as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts raise the promise of a return to something closer to pre-pandemic life.

Target's comparable sales for the full year are expected to slip 3.6%, according to Wall Street brokerages. In February, Walmart said it expects sales and profit growth to slow this year, leading to a fall in its shares.

Total fourth-quarter revenue for Target rose 21.1% to $28.34 billion, beating the average estimate of $27.48 billion. Full-year sales rose by over $15 billion, larger than the combined growth of the last 11 years.

Net earnings surged 65.6% to $1.38 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.67 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TARGET CORPORATION
06:56aTARGET  : Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
06:51aTARGET  : 4Q Sales, Profits Top Wall Street Views
DJ
06:50aPandemic Boosts Target's Growth, at Rivals' Expense
DJ
06:37aTARGET : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:34aTARGET  : Earnings Flash (TGT) TARGET CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $28.34B, vs..
MT
06:34aTARGET  : Earnings Flash (TGT) TARGET CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $2.67, vs. Stre..
MT
06:31aTARGET CORPORATION  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings
PR
03:09aUPDATE : Protecting Privilege: Top 10 Checklist For Cybersecurity Forensic Inves..
AQ
03/01TARGET CORPORATION  : to Webcast Presentation to Investors on March 2
PR
02/26TARGET  : doubles Apple product footprint, deploying special training for team m..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92 600 M - -
Net income 2021 4 417 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 93 189 M 93 189 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 368 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 206,77 $
Last Close Price 186,09 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paritosh Desai Chief Data & Analytics Officer
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION5.42%93 189
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-11.95%146 959
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.15%51 335
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-8.27%47 261
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.0.93%17 372
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.45%15 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ