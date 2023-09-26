By Ben Glickman

Target will close nine stores across four states because of theft and organized retail crime.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said Tuesday stores in New York City, Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Ore., would close effective Oct. 21.

Target said theft was "threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance."

Investments to prevent theft, including adding security guards, using third-party guard services and using theft-deterrent tools, have been ineffective in curbing retail crime, according to the company.

Target will work with certain team members at closing locations to allow them to transfer to other Target stores.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-23 1540ET