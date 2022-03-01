Log in
Target to Invest $5 billion for New Stores, Distribution Centers

03/01/2022 | 01:37pm EST
By Chris Wack


Target Corp. said it plans to invest up to $5 billion to continue building up its operations in 2022.

The retail giant said it will invest in its physical stores, digital experiences, fulfillment capabilities and supply chain capacity that further differentiate its retail offering from other stores and drive continued growth.

In 2022, Target plans to open about 30 stores, ranging from mid-size locations in dense suburban areas to small-format stores in city centers.

The company also is planning 200 top-to-bottom renovations of its existing stores, as well as completing hundreds of smaller projects across the chain to support the growth of its fulfillment services and expanding in-store brand partnerships.

Target will continue increasing its same-day offerings by adding Starbucks orders and easy returns to its Drive Up service in select stores ahead of the holiday season, and expanding its back-up item option for pickup orders to more categories.

Target also opened two new distribution facilities in 2021 to support the increased inventory flow to its stores. The company plans to open four distribution facilities in 2022 to expand supply chain capacity, with plans for several more in the next few years.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 1337ET

