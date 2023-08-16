10:08 ET -- Target is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Target surpassed profit estimates for the second quarter by a wide margin, offsetting its sales miss and lowered guidance. The company had income of $835 million, or $1.80 a share, up from $183 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings also came to $1.80, well ahead of the $1.43 FactSet consensus. Revenue fell to $24.773 billion from $26.037 billion a year ago, below the $25.178 billion FactSet consensus. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

