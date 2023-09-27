09:57 ET -- Target is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The retailing giant announced plans Tuesday to close nine locations in four states, citing higher levels of theft and concern for the safety of its shoppers and employees. Target said these stores in New York City, Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Ore., account for a small portion of the more-than-1,900 locations nationwide as of late January. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

09-27-23 1012ET