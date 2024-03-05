9:45 ET--Target is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Tuesday, the retailing giant posted fourth-quarter earnings well above analysts' expectations, thanks to improving sales and traffic trends. Target reported $1.38 billion in earnings, or $2.98 a share, up from $876 million, or $1.89 a share, a year earlier, above the $2.42 a share that analysts polled by FactSet were expecting. Revenue rose 1.7% to $31.92 billion, just ahead of the $31.83 billion forecast by analysts. However in 2023, Target's annual revenue fell for the first time in seven years, as it struggled to get shoppers to buy discretionary items. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-24 1000ET