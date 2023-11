Nov 28 (Reuters) - More than 200 million U.S. customers shopped over the five-day holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to data from the National Trade Federation (NRF), surpassing last year's record of 196.7 million.

Consumers spent an average of $321.41 on holiday-related purchases, lower than the $325.44 spent last year, the report said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Devika Syamnath)