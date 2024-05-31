3.

The Purchaser and each Insider hereby agrees with the Company that in the event that the Company fails to consummate a Business Combination within 42 months from the closing of the Public Offering, or such later period approved by the Company's shareholders in accordance with the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Charter"), the Purchaser and each Insider shall take all reasonable steps to cause the Company to (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten (10) business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the Class A Ordinary Shares sold as part of the Units in the Public Offering (the "Offering Shares"), at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account (as defined below), including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Offering Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish all Public Shareholders' (as defined below) rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining shareholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject, in each case, to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. The Purchaser and each Insider agrees to not propose any amendment to the Charter (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with its initial business combination or to redeem 100% of the Offering Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the required time period set forth in the Charter or (B) with respect to any other material provisions relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides its Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Offering Shares upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Offering Shares.