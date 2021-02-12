Log in
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC    THRL   GB00BJGTLF51

TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(THRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/12 08:38:07 am
110.5 GBX   -5.23%
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT : Prospectus (February 2021)
PU
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT : Circular (February 2021)
PU
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT : To Raise $68.9 Million Via Share Placement
MT
Target Healthcare REIT : Circular (February 2021)

02/12/2021 | 08:39am EST
THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING FORM OF PROXY ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, bank manager or other independent financial adviser who is authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised financial adviser.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred your Ordinary Shares in Target Healthcare REIT plc (the "Company") please forward this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy, as soon as possible, to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for onward delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Ordinary Shares, you should retain these documents and consult the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.

This document should not be forwarded to, or transmitted in or into, a Restricted Jurisdiction or into any other jurisdictions if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws and regulations in such other jurisdictions.

This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out in this document and which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. Your attention is also drawn to the section entitled "Action to be taken" on page 13 of this document.

TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 11990238 and registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)

Notice of a General Meeting to renew the Board's authority to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis in connection with the Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription,

Intermediaries Offer and Placing Programme

Notice of a General Meeting of the Company to be held at 12 noon on 1 March 2021 at the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., 16 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4DF (the "General Meeting") is set out at the end of this document. The Proposals described in this document are conditional upon Shareholders approving the Resolutions at the General Meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the Resolutions in advance by completing and returning their Form of Proxy. This will ensure that your votes are registered. Given the current risks posed by the spread of COVID-19, the restrictions in place limiting travel and preventing public gatherings of more than two people and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's articles of association and current Government guidance, the Directors may impose entry restrictions on attendance at the General Meeting in order to ensure the health, wellbeing and safety of the Company's Shareholders and officers as well as compliance with the venue's security requirements.

To be valid, the accompanying Form of Proxy for use at the General Meeting must be completed and returned, in accordance with the instructions printed on it, so as to be received by the Company's Registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible, but in any event not later than 12 noon on 25 February 2021.

Neither this document nor the Form of Proxy constitutes an offer of Ordinary Shares to any person. This document is not a prospectus but a shareholder circular and it is being sent to you solely for your information in connection with the Resolutions to be proposed at a general meeting of the Company. It does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, acquire, subscribe for, sell, dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, dispose of, purchase, acquire or subscribe for, any security, including any Ordinary Shares to be issued in connection with the Initial Issues or the Placing Programme.

This document is not a prospectus and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The Ordinary Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; therefore, the Ordinary Shares are subject to certain restrictions on transfers and sales.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is the placing agent to the Company. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in relation to the Initial Placing and the Placing Programme. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, or the regulatory regime established thereunder, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited nor for advising any other person in relation to the Proposals or any transaction contemplated in or by this document.

Capitalised and certain technical terms contained in this document have the meanings set out in the Definitions section on page 14 of this document.

CONTENTS

Page

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

4

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

5

Introduction

5

The Existing Portfolio

7

The Imminent Acquisition Assets

7

The Pipeline Assets

8

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and active asset management

8

Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic - prospects for the UK care home market

and the Existing Portfolio

9

Gearing policy

10

Dividend policy

10

Details of the terms of the Proposals

11

The General Meeting

12

Action to be taken

13

Recommendation

13

DEFINITIONS

14

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

19

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Initial Issues

Event

Date

Initial Issues open

12 February 2021

Latest time and date for receipt of Application Forms under the

Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer

11.00 a.m. on 24 February 2021

Latest time and date for receipt of commitments under

the Initial Placing

11.00 a.m. on 25 February 2021

Latest time and date for receipt of completed Forms of Proxy

12 noon on 25 February 2021

Results of the Initial Issues announced

close of business on 26 February 2021

General Meeting

12 noon on 1 March 2021

Initial Admission and dealings in New Shares commence

8.00 a.m. on 3 March 2021

Crediting of CREST accounts in respect of the New Shares

under the Initial Issues

8.00 a.m. on 3 March 2021

Share certificates in respect of the New Shares despatched

week commencing 8 March 2021

Placing Programme

Placing Programme opens

4 March 2021

Subsequent Admissions and dealings in New Shares commence

between 4 March 2021

and 11 February 2022

Publication of Placing Programme Price in respect of each

as soon as practicable following

Placing Programme issue

Crediting of CREST accounts in respect of New Shares

8.00 a.m. on each day

New Shares are issued

Share certificates in respect of New Shares despatched

approximately one week following

(if applicable)

the issue of any New Shares

Notes:

each Placing

  • (i) The dates set out in the expected timetable above may be adjusted by the Company, in which event details of the new dates will be notified to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange and an announcement will be made through a Regulatory Information Service.

  • (ii) All references to time in this document are to the time in London.

  • (iii) In this document, where the context requires, references to 10 February 2021 should be treated as being references to the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this document.

  • (iv) New Shares will be issued pursuant to the Proposals only at such times (if any) as the Directors believe it is advantageous to Shareholders to do so.

  • (v) Underlying Applicants who apply to an Intermediary to acquire New Shares under the Intermediaries Offers will not receive share certificates in respect of any New Shares that are allocated to them under the Intermediaries Offers. Underlying Applicants should consult with their Intermediary as to when they will be sent documents in respect of any New Shares that are allocated to them and when they may commence dealing in those New Shares.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Target Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 13:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
