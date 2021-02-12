Target Healthcare REIT : Prospectus (February 2021)

Target Healthcare REIT plc

Prospectus

12 February 2021

Investment Manager:

Target Fund Managers Limited

Sole Bookrunner and Financial Adviser:

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

This document comprises a prospectus relating to the Company. This document has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"). The FCA only approves this document as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the UK Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the issuer that is the subject of this Prospectus, nor should it be considered as an endorsement of the quality of the securities that are the subject of this Prospectus. This document has been drawn up as part of a simplified prospectus in accordance with Article 14 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Ordinary Shares. This document will be made available to the public in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation by being made available at www.targethealthcarereit.co.uk.

The Directors of the Company, whose names appear on page 29 of this document, and the Company each accept responsibility for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge of the Directors and the Company, the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and this document does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Potential investors should read this entire document and, in particular, the section headed "Risk Factors" set out on pages 12 to 18 of this document, when considering an investment in the Company.

TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 11990238 and registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)

Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription, Intermediaries Offer and

Placing Programme of up to 150 million New Shares

Sponsored by

Sole Bookrunner and Financial Adviser

Dickson Minto W.S.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Applications will be made to the FCA for the New Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the Main Market. It is expected that such admissions will become effective, and dealings in the New Shares will commence, during the period from 3 March 2021 to 11 February 2022.

The Company consents to the use of this document by the Intermediaries in connection with the Intermediaries Offer in the United Kingdom on the following terms: (i) in respect of Intermediaries who are appointed by the Company on or prior to the date of this document, from the date of this document; and (ii) in respect of Intermediaries who are appointed by the Company after the date of this document, from the date on which they are appointed to participate in the Intermediaries Offer and agree to adhere to and be bound by the Intermediaries Terms and Conditions, in each case until the closing of the Intermediaries Offer.

The offer period, within which any subsequent resale or final placement of securities by Intermediaries can be made and for which consent to use this Prospectus is given, commences on 12 February 2021 and closes at 11.00 a.m. on 24 February 2021, unless closed prior to that time and/or date (any such earlier closure will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service). The Company and the Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this Prospectus with respect to any purchaser of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Intermediaries Offer.

Any Intermediary that uses this document must state on its website that it is using this document in accordance with the Company's consent and the conditions attached thereto. Intermediaries arerequired to provide the terms and conditions of any subsequent resale or final placement of securities

to any prospective investor who has expressed an interest in participating in the Intermediaries Offer

to such Intermediary at the time of the offer by the Intermediary. Any application made by investors

to any Intermediary is also subject to the terms and conditions imposed by such Intermediary.

12 February 2021