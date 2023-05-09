Target Healthcare REIT : Quarterly Investor Report - May 2023
Quarterly Investor Report:
May 2023
Quarter ended 31 March 2023
Target Healthcare REIT plc and its subsidiaries ('the Group') is a leading investor in modern purpose-built UK care homes with en suite wet rooms. The Group's objective is to provide investors with an attractive quarterly dividend, generated from a portfolio diversified by tenant, geography and end-user payment profile, through responsible investment.
Originally launched as Target Healthcare REIT Limited (Jersey registered: 112287)
Gross LTV calculated as total gross debt as a proportion of gross property value. Net LTV calculated as total gross debt less cash, as a proportion of gross property value
Recent news
Prime UK care homes as an investment asset class continuesto attract investor demand underpinned by home trading performance and demographic tailwinds.
The rent cover of our tenants, which is a key profitability metric, has improved to 1.5x for the most recent quarter we have data for. This compares well to pre-pandemic norms despite being achieved at lower levels of underlying resident occupancy,currently 84%.
Further tenant profitability growth is anticipated as occupancy continues to improve towards pre-pandemic levels, which will further support valuations. The real estate standards fundamental to the strategy enable THR's tenants to attract private-fee paying residents at fee levels where they canincrease staff pay and reinvest in their business.
Performance
The portfolio value decreased by 1.4% over the quarter, following the disposal of four Northern Irish properties(-2.4%),offset by a like-for-like uplift in the operational portfolio value (+0.5%) and further investment into the portfolio, mainly associated with the four development properties (+0.5%).
Contractual rent decreased by 2.0%, as result of the propertydisposals(-2.8%)which was offset byinflation-linkedrent reviews in the quarter (+0.8%).
Asset Management and Investment Activity
The sale of the Northern Irish properties sees the Group achieve full exit from that geography. The aggregate disposalprice represented 2.5% of the Group's overall portfolio value and is ahead of carrying value at bothJun-22(the Group's lastfinancial year-end) and Dec-22.
The Group also completed the acquisition of a development site near Malvern, Worcestershire, following the receipt of planning consent for the construction of a60-bedcare home.The home is pre-let to an existing tenant and has a capped development agreement which is underpinned by a fixed priceconstruction contract.
The re-tenanting of one home completed, which will alleviate cashflow pressures for the outgoing tenant, allowing a return to a fully rent-paying position on its three remaining homes.
Contractual rent for the incoming tenant remains the same.
Outlook
Rebasing our dividend in line with current earnings was recognition of the higher interest rate environment limiting the Company's ability to grow earnings through acquisitions at this time, as investment yields have remained relatively low for the prime UK care homes it invests in. We retain a strong conviction that improving portfolio performance, strong demographic tailwinds and our embedded inflation-linked rental growth willdrivelong-termsustainable returns.
Summary balance sheet
£m
Mar-23
Dec-22
Property portfolio*
855.7
867.7
Cash
26.4
21.8
Net current assets/(liabilities)
(10.5)
(10.4)
Bank loans
(230.0)
(240.0)
Net assets
641.6
639.1
EPRA NTA per share (pence)
103.4
103.0
* Ignores the effect of fixed/guaranteed rent reviews. See note 9 to the Annual Report 2022 for full details.
Performance - NAV and share price total return
Portfolio summary at 31 March 2023
Number of properties by geographic region
Scotland
North East
North West
Yorkshire & The Humber
Wales
East Midlands
West Midlands
East of England
South West
South East
Contracted rent by geographic region
2%1%
8
5%
7%
24%
7%
8%
2
12%
17%
18
17%
26
13
Valuation by geographic region
7
(including developments)
5
1
Wales
North East
13
East of England
4
South West
West Midlands
Scotland
East Midlands
North West
South East
Yorkshire & The Humber
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
25%
Directors
Investment Manager
Advisers
Alison Fyfe (Chair)
Target Fund Managers Ltd.
Administrator
Target Fund Managers Ltd.
Michael Brodtman
Kenneth MacKenzie,
Depositary
IQ EQ Depositary Company (UK) Ltd.
Richard Cotton
Gordon Bland
Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Ltd.
Vince Niblett
+44 (0) 1786 845 912
Legal
Dickson Minto W.S.
Dr Amanda Thompsell
targetfundmanagers.com
Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP
