Target Healthcare REIT : Quarterly Investor Report - May 2023

Prime UK care homes as an investment asset class continuesto attract investor demand underpinned by home trading performance and demographic tailwinds.

The rent cover of our tenants, which is a key profitability metric, has improved to 1.5x for the most recent quarter we have data for. This compares well to pre-pandemic norms despite being achieved at lower levels of underlying resident occupancy,currently 84%.

Further tenant profitability growth is anticipated as occupancy continues to improve towards pre-pandemic levels, which will further support valuations. The real estate standards fundamental to the strategy enable THR's tenants to attract private-fee paying residents at fee levels where they canincrease staff pay and reinvest in their business.

Performance

The portfolio value decreased by 1.4% over the quarter, following the disposal of four Northern Irish properties (-2.4%),offset by a like-for-like uplift in the operational portfolio value (+0.5%) and further investment into the portfolio, mainly associated with the four development properties (+0.5%).

Contractual rent decreased by 2.0%, as result of the propertydisposals (-2.8%)which was offset by inflation-linkedrent reviews in the quarter (+0.8%).