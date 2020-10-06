Log in
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT : Report and Financial Statements for the year to 30 June 2020

10/06/2020

Investing in care delivering returns

Target Healthcare REIT plc

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

Financial highlights

EPRA NAV PER SHARE (PENCE)

NAV TOTAL RETURN (PER CENT) 1

DIVIDEND PER SHARE (PENCE)

108.1 +0.6%

7.0

6.68 +1.5%

2020

108.1

2020

7.0

2020

6.68

2019

107.5

2019

8.1

2019

6.58

2018

105.7

2018

10.5

2018

6.45

IFRS PROFIT (£ MILLION)

DIVIDEND COVER (PER CENT) 2

PORTFOLIO VALUE (£ MILLION)

31.6 +5.7%

76

617.6 +23%

2020

31.6

2020

76

2020

617.6

2019

29.9

2019

82

2019

500.9

2018

27.6

2018

82

2018

385.5

  1. Based on EPRA NAV movement and dividends paid.
  2. Based on adjusted EPRA earnings, see note 8 of the consolidated financial statements and alternative performance measures on page 96.

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

01-21

22-51

52-87

Financial Highlights

IFC

Board of Directors

22

Consolidated Statement

of Comprehensive Income

52

Our Purpose

01

Investment Manager

24

Consolidated Statement

Our Investment Case

02

Directors' Report

25

of Financial Position

53

Environmental, social & governance

04

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

32

Consolidated Statement

Our locations

05

Corporate Governance Statement

33

of Changes in Equity

54

Chairman's Statement

06

Report of the Audit Committee

37

Consolidated Statement

Promoting the success of THR plc

08

Directors' Remuneration Report

42

of Cash Flows

55

Business Model

10

Independent Auditor's Report

45

Notes to the Consolidated

Strategic Objectives

11

Financial Statements

56

Company Statement of

Investment Manager's Report

12

Financial Position

77

Strategy in Action

14

Company Statement of

Portfolio

18

Changes in Equity

78

Principal and Emerging Risks

20

Notes to the Company

Financial Statements

79

This document is important and requires your immediate attention.

If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in Target Healthcare REIT plc, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker bank or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

88

Glossary of Terms and Definitions

93

Alternative Performance Measures

96

Shareholder Information

98

Corporate Information

IBC

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

We are Target Healthcare REIT

Our purpose

To accelerate the improvement in the physical standards of UK care homes through long- term, responsible investment in modern real estate which delivers our return objectives to shareholders.

We are advocates of the benefits that intelligently designed, purpose-built care homes can bring and we want more residents, care professionals and local communities to benefit from their positive social impact.

How we invest in care and deliver returns

∞∞ UK-listed real estate investment trust (REIT)

∞∞ Robust, diversified portfolio of scale, patiently assembled over seven years

∞∞ Specialist Investment Manager with over 10 years dedicated experience of investing in the UK care home sector

∞∞ Quarterly dividend focus

SEE BUSINESS MODEL

ON PAGE 10 FOR MORE DETAIL

Modern portfolio

Diversified income

Long-term, sustainable

SCALE

CONTRACTUAL RENT

WAULT

73 homes

£39.0m p.a.

29 years

5,073 beds

£618m valuation

WET-ROOMS

TENANTS

NET LTV

95%

27

18.7%

EPC

FEE SOURCES

ANNUALISED NAV TOTAL RETURN**

100% A-C ratings*

66% private

7.7% since launch

34% public

* English homes only.

** Based on EPRA NAV movement and dividends paid.

Target Healthcare REIT plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

01

Strategic Report

Our Investment Case

As the age of the UK population increases along with the care needs of older people, there is a clear requirement for investment that will modernise and grow the supply of fit-for-purpose care homes. Much of the UK's existing care home real estate is sub-standard for residents and their care professionals.

Responsible investment, applying specialist knowledge to a complex and sensitive sector, can deliver stable, long-term returns and provide positive social and community impact.

1. Demographics

PEOPLE AGED 64 AND OVER: TREND AND PROJECTIONS

28

2040

∞∞ Number of >85s forecast to double

(million)

24

2x over 85s

to 3.2m in next 20 years

20

Today

with dementia, to 1.0m in 2024

peopleof

12

∞∞ Forecast increase in people living

Number

16

∞∞ Societal shift means less elderly

4

and 1.6m by 2040

8

care provided within families

0

1911

1921 1931

1941

1951 1961

1971

1981 1991 2001 2011 2021 2031 2041 2051 2061 2071 2081

1901

64-74

75-84

85+

Sources: 1901-2001: Census data. Following 2001, successive principal national projections (the latest being

2016-based) from the Office for National Statistics and (formerly) the Government Actuary's Department.

2. Real estate standards

  • Resident and family expectations on accommodation quality are increasing
  • Only 26% of rooms in UK have the en-suite wet rooms which are vital for hygiene, privacy & dignity
  • Purpose-builthomes offer advantages for residents and care providers, and better social space for communities

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

463k

beds

393k

residents

273k

shortage

120k

beds

Total supply

Total demand

Fit-for-

purpose

supply

TOTAL EN-SUITE WET ROOM PROVISION

Proportion of the market is increasing as older homes close and new homes are built

2020

26%

2014 14%

Sources:

Target Fund Managers / Carterwood Research.

3. Long-term investment, stable returns

  • Lease structures are long-term (typically 30-35 years) and inflation-linked
  • Portfolio track record of strong returns and low volatility (defensive, non-cyclical)
  • Long-termcapital appropriate for vital UK social care infrastructure

SIX YEAR TOTAL RETURN VS STANDARD DEVIATION 2014-2019

15

%

Residential Index

Industrial

annum)

10

THRL Portfolio

Office

(per

Retail

Primary

All property

Equities

Real Estate Equities

Return

5

Healthcare

Total

Gilts

Healthcare

0

< Reduced risk

Risk (standard deviation)

15 Increased risk > 20

0

5

Source: MSCI, based on annual index to 31 December 2019.

02 Target Healthcare REIT plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Target Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 18:09:03 UTC
