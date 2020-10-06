Target Healthcare REIT : Report and Financial Statements for the year to 30 June 2020
10/06/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
Investing in care delivering returns
Target Healthcare REIT plc
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020
Financial highlights
EPRA NAV PER SHARE (PENCE)
NAV TOTAL RETURN (PER CENT) 1
DIVIDEND PER SHARE (PENCE)
108.1 +0.6%
7.0
6.68 +1.5%
2020
108.1
2020
7.0
2020
6.68
2019
107.5
2019
8.1
2019
6.58
2018
105.7
2018
10.5
2018
6.45
IFRS PROFIT (£ MILLION)
DIVIDEND COVER (PER CENT) 2
PORTFOLIO VALUE (£ MILLION)
31.6 +5.7%
76
617.6 +23%
2020
31.6
2020
76
2020
617.6
2019
29.9
2019
82
2019
500.9
2018
27.6
2018
82
2018
385.5
Based on EPRA NAV movement and dividends paid.
Based on adjusted EPRA earnings, see note 8 of the consolidated financial statements and alternative performance measures on page 96.
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
01-21
22-51
52-87
Financial Highlights
IFC
Board of Directors
22
Consolidated Statement
of Comprehensive Income
52
Our Purpose
01
Investment Manager
24
Consolidated Statement
Our Investment Case
02
Directors' Report
25
of Financial Position
53
Environmental, social & governance
04
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
32
Consolidated Statement
Our locations
05
Corporate Governance Statement
33
of Changes in Equity
54
Chairman's Statement
06
Report of the Audit Committee
37
Consolidated Statement
Promoting the success of THR plc
08
Directors' Remuneration Report
42
of Cash Flows
55
Business Model
10
Independent Auditor's Report
45
Notes to the Consolidated
Strategic Objectives
11
Financial Statements
56
Company Statement of
Investment Manager's Report
12
Financial Position
77
Strategy in Action
14
Company Statement of
Portfolio
18
Changes in Equity
78
Principal and Emerging Risks
20
Notes to the Company
Financial Statements
79
Notice of Annual General Meeting
88
Glossary of Terms and Definitions
93
Alternative Performance Measures
96
Shareholder Information
98
Corporate Information
IBC
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
We are Target Healthcare REIT
Our purpose
To accelerate the improvement in the physical standards of UK care homes through long- term, responsible investment in modern real estate which delivers our return objectives to shareholders.
We are advocates of the benefits that intelligently designed, purpose-built care homes can bring and we want more residents, care professionals and local communities to benefit from their positive social impact.
How we invest in care and deliver returns
∞∞ UK-listed real estate investment trust (REIT)
∞∞ Robust, diversified portfolio of scale, patiently assembled over seven years
∞∞ Specialist Investment Manager with over 10 years dedicated experience of investing in the UK care home sector
∞∞ Quarterly dividend focus
SEE BUSINESS MODEL
ON PAGE 10 FOR MORE DETAIL
Modern portfolio
Diversified income
Long-term, sustainable
SCALE
CONTRACTUAL RENT
WAULT
73 homes
£39.0m p.a.
29 years
5,073 beds
£618m valuation
WET-ROOMS
TENANTS
NET LTV
95%
27
18.7%
EPC
FEE SOURCES
ANNUALISED NAV TOTAL RETURN**
100% A-C ratings*
66% private
7.7% since launch
34% public
* English homes only.
** Based on EPRA NAV movement and dividends paid.
01
Strategic Report
Our Investment Case
As the age of the UK population increases along with the care needs of older people, there is a clear requirement for investment that will modernise and grow the supply of fit-for-purpose care homes. Much of the UK's existing care home real estate is sub-standard for residents and their care professionals.
Responsible investment, applying specialist knowledge to a complex and sensitive sector, can deliver stable, long-term returns and provide positive social and community impact.
Target Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 18:09:03 UTC