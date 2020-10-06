Target Healthcare REIT : Report and Financial Statements for the year to 30 June 2020 0 10/06/2020 | 02:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investing in care delivering returns Target Healthcare REIT plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020 Financial highlights EPRA NAV PER SHARE (PENCE) NAV TOTAL RETURN (PER CENT) 1 DIVIDEND PER SHARE (PENCE) 108.1 +0.6% 7.0 6.68 +1.5% 2020 108.1 2020 7.0 2020 6.68 2019 107.5 2019 8.1 2019 6.58 2018 105.7 2018 10.5 2018 6.45 IFRS PROFIT (£ MILLION) DIVIDEND COVER (PER CENT) 2 PORTFOLIO VALUE (£ MILLION) 31.6 +5.7% 76 617.6 +23% 2020 31.6 2020 76 2020 617.6 2019 29.9 2019 82 2019 500.9 2018 27.6 2018 82 2018 385.5 Based on EPRA NAV movement and dividends paid. Based on adjusted EPRA earnings, see note 8 of the consolidated financial statements and alternative performance measures on page 96. Strategic Report Corporate Governance Financial Statements 01-21 22-51 52-87 Financial Highlights IFC Board of Directors 22 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 52 Our Purpose 01 Investment Manager 24 Consolidated Statement Our Investment Case 02 Directors' Report 25 of Financial Position 53 Environmental, social & governance 04 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities 32 Consolidated Statement Our locations 05 Corporate Governance Statement 33 of Changes in Equity 54 Chairman's Statement 06 Report of the Audit Committee 37 Consolidated Statement Promoting the success of THR plc 08 Directors' Remuneration Report 42 of Cash Flows 55 Business Model 10 Independent Auditor's Report 45 Notes to the Consolidated Strategic Objectives 11 Financial Statements 56 Company Statement of Investment Manager's Report 12 Financial Position 77 Strategy in Action 14 Company Statement of Portfolio 18 Changes in Equity 78 Principal and Emerging Risks 20 Notes to the Company Financial Statements 79 This document is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in Target Healthcare REIT plc, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker bank or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Notice of Annual General Meeting 88 Glossary of Terms and Definitions 93 Alternative Performance Measures 96 Shareholder Information 98 Corporate Information IBC Strategic Report Corporate Governance Financial Statements We are Target Healthcare REIT Our purpose To accelerate the improvement in the physical standards of UK care homes through long- term, responsible investment in modern real estate which delivers our return objectives to shareholders. We are advocates of the benefits that intelligently designed, purpose-built care homes can bring and we want more residents, care professionals and local communities to benefit from their positive social impact. How we invest in care and deliver returns ∞∞ UK-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) ∞∞ Robust, diversified portfolio of scale, patiently assembled over seven years ∞∞ Specialist Investment Manager with over 10 years dedicated experience of investing in the UK care home sector ∞∞ Quarterly dividend focus SEE BUSINESS MODEL ON PAGE 10 FOR MORE DETAIL Modern portfolio Diversified income Long-term, sustainable SCALE CONTRACTUAL RENT WAULT 73 homes £39.0m p.a. 29 years 5,073 beds £618m valuation WET-ROOMS TENANTS NET LTV 95% 27 18.7% EPC FEE SOURCES ANNUALISED NAV TOTAL RETURN** 100% A-C ratings* 66% private 7.7% since launch 34% public * English homes only. ** Based on EPRA NAV movement and dividends paid. Target Healthcare REIT plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020 01 Strategic Report Our Investment Case As the age of the UK population increases along with the care needs of older people, there is a clear requirement for investment that will modernise and grow the supply of fit-for-purpose care homes. Much of the UK's existing care home real estate is sub-standard for residents and their care professionals. Responsible investment, applying specialist knowledge to a complex and sensitive sector, can deliver stable, long-term returns and provide positive social and community impact. 1. Demographics PEOPLE AGED 64 AND OVER: TREND AND PROJECTIONS 28 2040 ∞∞ Number of >85s forecast to double (million) 24 2x over 85s to 3.2m in next 20 years 20 Today with dementia, to 1.0m in 2024 peopleof 12 ∞∞ Forecast increase in people living Number 16 ∞∞ Societal shift means less elderly 4 and 1.6m by 2040 8 care provided within families 0 1911 1921 1931 1941 1951 1961 1971 1981 1991 2001 2011 2021 2031 2041 2051 2061 2071 2081 1901 64-74 75-84 85+ Sources: 1901-2001: Census data. Following 2001, successive principal national projections (the latest being 2016-based) from the Office for National Statistics and (formerly) the Government Actuary's Department. 2. Real estate standards Resident and family expectations on accommodation quality are increasing

Only 26% of rooms in UK have the en-suite wet rooms which are vital for hygiene, privacy & dignity

en-suite wet rooms which are vital for hygiene, privacy & dignity Purpose-built homes offer advantages for residents and care providers, and better social space for communities SUPPLY AND DEMAND 463k beds 393k residents 273k shortage 120k beds Total supply Total demand Fit-for- purpose supply TOTAL EN-SUITE WET ROOM PROVISION Proportion of the market is increasing as older homes close and new homes are built 2020 26% 2014 14% Sources: Target Fund Managers / Carterwood Research. 3. Long-term investment, stable returns Lease structures are long-term (typically 30-35 years) and inflation-linked

long-term (typically 30-35 years) and inflation-linked Portfolio track record of strong returns and low volatility (defensive, non-cyclical)

non-cyclical) Long-term capital appropriate for vital UK social care infrastructure SIX YEAR TOTAL RETURN VS STANDARD DEVIATION 2014-2019 15 % Residential Index Industrial annum) 10 THRL Portfolio Office (per Retail Primary All property Equities Real Estate Equities Return 5 Healthcare Total Gilts Healthcare 0 < Reduced risk Risk (standard deviation) 15 Increased risk > 20 0 5 Source: MSCI, based on annual index to 31 December 2019. 02 Target Healthcare REIT plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Target Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 18:09:03 UTC 0 All news about TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC 02:10p TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT : Report and Financial Statements for the year to 30 June.. PU 08/24 TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT : Quarterly Investor Report - August 2020 PU 04/29 TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT : Quarterly Investor Report - April 2020 PU 02/06 TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT : Net Asset Value, Corporate Update & Dividend PU 2016 TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT LTD : annual earnings release