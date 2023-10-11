Investing in care. Delivering returns.
Target Healthcare REIT plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023
About Us
Responsible investment with a clear purpose - delivering returns and improving UK care home real estate.
Key financial metrics for the year to, or as at, 30 June 2023
EPRA NTA per share (pence)
104.5-6.9%
2023104.5
2022
112.3
2021
110.4
IFRS profit (£ million)
-£6.6m
-6.6
2023
2022
49.1
2021
43.9
Accounting total return (per cent)1
-1.2%
-1.2
2023
2022
8.1
2021
8.8
Dividend cover (per cent)2
97%
2023
97
202272
202180
Dividend per share (pence)
6.18-8.6%
20236.18
2022
6.76
2021
6.72
Portfolio value (£ million)
868.7-4.7%
2023868.7
2022
911.6
2021
684.8
- Based on EPRA NTA movement and dividends paid, see alternative performance measures on page 97.
- Based on adjusted EPRA earnings, see note 8 of the consolidated financial statements and alternative performance measures on page 97.
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
Additional Information
Strategic Report
IFC-27
About Us
IFC
Chair's Statement
4
Business Model
6
At a Glance
8
Environmental, Social and Governance Charter
10
Investment Manager's Report
14
Our Strategy
16
Principal and Emerging Risks and Risk Management
24
Section 172 Statement
26
Corporate Governance
28-59
Board of Directors
28
Investment Manager
30
Directors' Report
32
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
39
Corporate Governance Statement
40
Report of the Audit Committee
45
Directors' Remuneration Report
51
Independent Auditor's Report
54
Financial Statements
60-90
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
60
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
61
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
62
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
63
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
64
Company Statement of Financial Position
81
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
82
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
83
Additional Information
91-104
Notice of Annual General Meeting
91
Shareholder Information
94
Alternative Performance Measures
97
EPRA Performance Measures
98
Data Centre
100
Glossary of Terms and Definitions
101
Corporate Information
104
This document is important and requires your immediate attention.
If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in Target Healthcare REIT plc, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023
1
About Us continued
Committed long-terminvestment.
Our purpose is to accelerate the improvement in the physical standards of UK care homes through long term, responsible investment in modern real estate that delivers our return objectives to shareholders.
We are advocates of the benefits that intelligently designed, purpose-built care homes can bring and we want more residents, care professionals and local communities to benefit from their positive social impact.
Modern real estate.
Demographic tailwinds.
Sustainable rents with inflation-linked growth.
Portfolio protected from the sector's modernisation challenge
Care home sector-leading environmental credentials
Long-term outlook and commitment, aligned with care sector needs and supported by demographic trends
Now
Standard-setting care home real estate.
100%purpose-built
98%wet-rooms
94%A or B EPC ratings
100%C or better
- Long leases at sustainable rents.
- Lowly geared balance sheet with long duration fixed-rate debt.
- Growing demand for care home places:
- Number of people aged over 85 forecast to almost double from 1.7m to 3.3m by 2046.
- 1 in 7 people aged over 85 will require residential care.
Near-future trends
Clear movement to these standards reflecting resident demand and expectations.
% UK care home market with wet-rooms
2023
31
201414
31
Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) legislation has applied to commercial rented buildings since 2018. COP 26 commitments made by the UK Government anticipates the current "E" rating requirement will be raised to "B" for 2030, although recent Government announcements suggest this may be voluntary.
Many commercial real estate owners with older/ converted properties face a significant burden to meet the forthcoming changes.
Ageing population underpins demand
(m)
24
2046
people
20
c.2x over 85s
16
Today
12
of
Number
8
4
0
2111
1901
1911
1921
1631
1941
1951
1961
1971
1981
1991
2001
2011
2021
2031
2041
2051
2061
2071
2081
2091
2101
65-74
75-84
85+
Source: LaingBuisson December 2022
2
Target Healthcare REIT plc
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
Additional Information
Social impact: Why purpose-built matters
It's crucial. A building designed and then built with its end-users in mind will be a more dignified, agreeable and functional environment, particularly in a care home which has multiple user groups: Residents, their families and friends; their direct care-providers; and other essential
care home staff.
It's simple. Consider a typical home, or a vital medical facility like a hospital. These aren't converted from another use. More often than not it would limit suitability, usefulness and ambience. The correct environment can have a positive impact on the emotional wellbeing of the resident, particularly those with dementia.
The descriptors 'purpose-built' and 'modern' are often used broadly with the bulk of homes described in this fashion being very different from those of the standard we invest in.
Below are some additional characteristics of our real estate which may be assumed as pre-requisites for care homes but are absent in the majority of homes across the UK:
Wide corridors
Allows free and easy movement around the building for:
- Residents whilst socialising.
- Infirm or low-confidence residents to be accompanied.
- Residents requiring wheelchair use.
- Staff to move other equipment and residents' belongings such as laundry, and to distribute meals.
Assists the resident in being social and active, and boosts a home's efficiency and ambience.
Wide corridors are not present in many older, converted, care homes which often have narrow corridors with variations in levels, requiring steps.
Convenient outdoor access
Instinct and science both suggest convenient outdoor access to be beneficial for users, though it is often overlooked, particularly for residents not on ground level. We have long advocated for balconies and unrestricted access to outdoor space for all residents, whilst prioritising health and safety considerations.
Building services appropriately located
Thoughtful location of core building services provides a practical and efficient layout for care providers to manage the main "non-care" aspects of their service, such as:
- Kitchen
- Laundry
- Lifts
- Staff rest and administrative areas
This creates a more efficient home with happier staff providing better care and service to residents.
Sta
Laundry
Lift
Dining
Activity
Bedrooms
Bedrooms
Room
Lift
Sta
Sun Lounge
Room
Sta
Bedrooms
Bedrooms
Lounge
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Target Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 11 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2023 08:36:21 UTC.