It's crucial. A building designed and then built with its end-users in mind will be a more dignified, agreeable and functional environment, particularly in a care home which has multiple user groups: Residents, their families and friends; their direct care-providers; and other essential

It's simple. Consider a typical home, or a vital medical facility like a hospital. These aren't converted from another use. More often than not it would limit suitability, usefulness and ambience. The correct environment can have a positive impact on the emotional wellbeing of the resident, particularly those with dementia.

The descriptors 'purpose-built' and 'modern' are often used broadly with the bulk of homes described in this fashion being very different from those of the standard we invest in.

Below are some additional characteristics of our real estate which may be assumed as pre-requisites for care homes but are absent in the majority of homes across the UK: