Target Healthcare REIT plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023

About Us

Responsible investment with a clear purpose - delivering returns and improving UK care home real estate.

Key financial metrics for the year to, or as at, 30 June 2023

EPRA NTA per share (pence)

104.5-6.9%

2023104.5

2022

112.3

2021

110.4

IFRS profit (£ million)

-£6.6m

-6.6

2023

2022

49.1

2021

43.9

Accounting total return (per cent)1

-1.2%

-1.2

2023

2022

8.1

2021

8.8

Dividend cover (per cent)2

97%

2023

97

202272

202180

Dividend per share (pence)

6.18-8.6%

20236.18

2022

6.76

2021

6.72

Portfolio value (£ million)

868.7-4.7%

2023868.7

2022

911.6

2021

684.8

  1. Based on EPRA NTA movement and dividends paid, see alternative performance measures on page 97.
  2. Based on adjusted EPRA earnings, see note 8 of the consolidated financial statements and alternative performance measures on page 97.

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Additional Information

Strategic Report

IFC-27

About Us

IFC

Chair's Statement

4

Business Model

6

At a Glance

8

Environmental, Social and Governance Charter

10

Investment Manager's Report

14

Our Strategy

16

Principal and Emerging Risks and Risk Management

24

Section 172 Statement

26

Corporate Governance

28-59

Board of Directors

28

Investment Manager

30

Directors' Report

32

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

39

Corporate Governance Statement

40

Report of the Audit Committee

45

Directors' Remuneration Report

51

Independent Auditor's Report

54

Financial Statements

60-90

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

60

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

61

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

62

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

63

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

64

Company Statement of Financial Position

81

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

82

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

83

Additional Information

91-104

Notice of Annual General Meeting

91

Shareholder Information

94

Alternative Performance Measures

97

EPRA Performance Measures

98

Data Centre

100

Glossary of Terms and Definitions

101

Corporate Information

104

This document is important and requires your immediate attention.

If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in Target Healthcare REIT plc, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023

1

About Us continued

Committed long-terminvestment.

Our purpose is to accelerate the improvement in the physical standards of UK care homes through long term, responsible investment in modern real estate that delivers our return objectives to shareholders.

We are advocates of the benefits that intelligently designed, purpose-built care homes can bring and we want more residents, care professionals and local communities to benefit from their positive social impact.

Modern real estate.

Demographic tailwinds.

Sustainable rents with inflation-linked growth.

Portfolio protected from the sector's modernisation challenge

Care home sector-leading environmental credentials

Long-term outlook and commitment, aligned with care sector needs and supported by demographic trends

  Now

Standard-setting care home real estate.

100%purpose-built

98%wet-rooms

94%A or B EPC ratings

100%C or better

  • Long leases at sustainable rents.
  • Lowly geared balance sheet with long duration fixed-rate debt.
  • Growing demand for care home places:
    • Number of people aged over 85 forecast to almost double from 1.7m to 3.3m by 2046.
    • 1 in 7 people aged over 85 will require residential care.

Near-future trends

Clear movement to these standards reflecting resident demand and expectations.

% UK care home market with wet-rooms

2023

31

201414

31

Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) legislation has applied to commercial rented buildings since 2018. COP 26 commitments made by the UK Government anticipates the current "E" rating requirement will be raised to "B" for 2030, although recent Government announcements suggest this may be voluntary.

Many commercial real estate owners with older/ converted properties face a significant burden to meet the forthcoming changes.

Ageing population underpins demand

(m)

24

2046

people

20

c.2x over 85s

16

Today

12

of

Number

8

4

0

2111

1901

1911

1921

1631

1941

1951

1961

1971

1981

1991

2001

2011

2021

2031

2041

2051

2061

2071

2081

2091

2101

65-74

75-84

85+

Source: LaingBuisson December 2022

2

Target Healthcare REIT plc

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Additional Information

Social impact: Why purpose-built matters

It's crucial. A building designed and then built with its end-users in mind will be a more dignified, agreeable and functional environment, particularly in a care home which has multiple user groups: Residents, their families and friends; their direct care-providers; and other essential

care home staff.

It's simple. Consider a typical home, or a vital medical facility like a hospital. These aren't converted from another use. More often than not it would limit suitability, usefulness and ambience. The correct environment can have a positive impact on the emotional wellbeing of the resident, particularly those with dementia.

The descriptors 'purpose-built' and 'modern' are often used broadly with the bulk of homes described in this fashion being very different from those of the standard we invest in.

Below are some additional characteristics of our real estate which may be assumed as pre-requisites for care homes but are absent in the majority of homes across the UK:

Wide corridors

Allows free and easy movement around the building for:

  • Residents whilst socialising.
  • Infirm or low-confidence residents to be accompanied.
  • Residents requiring wheelchair use.
  • Staff to move other equipment and residents' belongings such as laundry, and to distribute meals.

Assists the resident in being social and active, and boosts a home's efficiency and ambience.

Wide corridors are not present in many older, converted, care homes which often have narrow corridors with variations in levels, requiring steps.

Convenient outdoor access

Instinct and science both suggest convenient outdoor access to be beneficial for users, though it is often overlooked, particularly for residents not on ground level. We have long advocated for balconies and unrestricted access to outdoor space for all residents, whilst prioritising health and safety considerations.

Building services appropriately located

Thoughtful location of core building services provides a practical and efficient layout for care providers to manage the main "non-care" aspects of their service, such as:

  • Kitchen
  • Laundry
  • Lifts
  • Staff rest and administrative areas

This creates a more efficient home with happier staff providing better care and service to residents.

Sta

Laundry

Lift

Dining

Activity

Bedrooms

Bedrooms

Room

Lift

Sta

Sun Lounge

Room

Sta

Bedrooms

Bedrooms

Lounge

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023

3

