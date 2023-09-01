(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS raises Burberry price target to 2,285 (2,211) pence - 'neutral'
----------
UBS raises Melrose Industries price target to 665 (640) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Whitbread price target to 4,400 (4,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Unite Group price target to 1,050 (1,194) pence - 'buy'
----------
Credit Suisse raises CRH price target to 65.20 (56.50) EUR - 'outperform'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies raises Target Healthcare REIT to 'buy' (hold) - price target 107 pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Renishaw price target to 3,070 (3,270) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Barclays cuts Tate & Lyle price target to 950 (970) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Primary Health Properties target to 122 (162) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Essentra price target to 255 (270) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Assura price target to 57 (75) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America raises Tritax Big Box price target to 180 (170) pence - 'buy'
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.