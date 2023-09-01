Target Healthcare REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Companyâs investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio. Its portfolio comprised 97 properties let to 32 tenants. The Company invests in modern, purpose-built care homes that are let to tenants who demonstrate operational capabilities and a care ethos. Its portfolio includes Chawley Grove, Roden Hall, The Oaks, Chesterfield, Woodland View and The Manor. The Company invests in a portfolio of care homes, predominantly in the United Kingdom, that are let to care home operators on full repairing and insuring leases. It is also able to generate up to 15% of its gross income, in any financial year, from non-rental revenue or profit related payments from care home operators. Its investment manager and alternative investment fund manager is Target Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Residential REITs