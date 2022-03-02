Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Target Hospitality Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TH   US87615L1070

TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP.

(TH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Target Hospitality Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

03/02/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call Information



Date:           

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time:           

9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT

Domestic:      

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2581949

Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009           
ir@targethospitality.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-hospitality-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301493299.html

SOURCE Target Hospitality


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP.
06:46aTarget Hospitality Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Con..
PR
02/28Target Hospitality's CEO to Step Down; Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance Raised
MT
02/28TARGET HOSPITALITY : Announces Executive Leadership Transition Plan - Form 8-K
PU
02/28TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
02/28Target Hospitality Corp. Announces the Resignation James B. Archer as President, Effec..
CI
02/28Target Hospitality Corp. Announces the Resignation James B. Archer as CEO, Effective fr..
CI
02/28Target Hospitality Announces Executive Leadership Transition Plan
PR
02/28Target Hospitality Corp. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
01/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concern..
PR
2021TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP.
More recommendations