Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TH). Investors who purchased Target Hospitality securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TH.

Investigation Details

On June 10, 2024, Target Hospitality issued a press release announcing that it had “received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing South Texas Family Residential Center (‘STFRC’) services agreement with Target’s migrant programming partner (‘STFRC Partner’), effective in 60 days, or on or about August 9, 2024 (‘Effective Date’).” Target Hospitality stated that it “intends to provide operational and financial updates giving effect to the termination prior to June 30, 2024.” On this news, Target Hospitality’s stock price fell $3.305 per share, or 31.48%, to close at $7.195 per share on June 11, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Target Hospitality securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TH. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614071969/en/