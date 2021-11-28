Target Hospitality : Investor Presentation November 2021

This presentation contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions or beliefs about future events that are intended as "forward-looking statements." You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Management cautions that any or all of Target Hospitality's forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. Please read Target Hospitality's annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2021 and 2020 Form 10-K/A filed on May 24, 2021 for additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors affecting these forward-looking statements and Target Hospitality generally. Target Hospitality's actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. All of Target Hospitality's forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany such forward-looking statements. In addition, Target Hospitality disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains historical non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Discretionary Cash Flow and Discretionary Cash Flow Yield. Reconciliations of these historical measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained herein. This presentation also contains forward- looking non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Discretionary Cash Flow. Reconciliations of these forward-looking measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are unavailable to Target Hospitality without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA or Discretionary Cash Flow to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. Although we provide a range of Adjusted EBITDA and Discretionary Cash Flow that we believe will be achieved, we cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA and Discretionary Cash Flow calculation. To the extent required, statements disclosing the definitions, utility and purposes of these measures are set forth in our earnings press release for the third quarter 2021, which is available on our website free of charge at www.TargetHospitality.com.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH)
North America's Largest Provider of Comprehensive Hospitality
Solutions
Key Differentiating Attributes
TH operates North America's largest network of geographically relocatable assets with 14,697 average available beds across 26 locations
TH leverages a premier network and first-class customer base, which provides increased revenue visibility through minimum revenue commitment contracts and customer exclusivity provisions
Servicing a diversified customer base including Government and non- profits in support of humanitarian aid efforts
Utilizing distinct core competencies to provide a comprehensive suite of hospitality solutions
North America's Largest Network
Premier Customers
✔
Diversified Service Offerings
Exceeding Analyst Expectation
LTM Total Revenue(1)
Government
47%
$261.3
HFS and
Other(5) 53%
Strategically located network creates scale and flexibility that continues to drive profitability
Distinct core competencies provide unique opportunities to drive value enhancing diversification
Executing against expectations, with six consecutive quarterly "Beats" versus analyst estimates
LTM Discretionary Cash Flow
Yield(2)
42%
(1)
$ in millions, total consolidated revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021
Defined as Discretionary Cash Flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 divided by total consolidated revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Discretionary Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure; see appendix for a reconciliation to GAAP measures
Includes HFS - South, HFS - Midwest, TCPL Keystone and All Other segments
Target's premium service offerings provide the basis for expanding its commercial reach beyond its core accommodations platform while unlocking value within its existing core competencies. Target's suite of comprehensive hospitality service offerings and unique capabilities translate across a variety of end markets, creating multiple growth vectors to further enhance value.
Utilizing existing capabilities to identify and pursue high growth opportunities, with limited infrastructure capital, generating industry leading returns on invested capital
Diversified customer base creates unique opportunities to accelerate value creation across multiple growth platforms
Estimated Full Year
Estimated 2021 Average
2021 Total Revenue(1)
Available Beds(2)
HFS and
Government Other(5) 45%Government 43%
55%
$283.014,768
HFS and Other(5)
57%
Represents mid-point of 2021 financial outlook, as announced on November 2, 2021 and reiterated on November 12, 2021
Represents anticipated average available beds as of December 31, 2021. Comprised of 6,400 available Government beds and 8,368 available HFS and Other beds
Includes HFS - South, HFS - Midwest, TCPL Keystone and All Other segments
