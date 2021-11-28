Log in
    TH   US87615L1070

TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP.

(TH)
Target Hospitality : Investor Presentation November 2021

11/28/2021 | 11:20am EST
Investor Presentation

November 2021

Disclaimer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions or beliefs about future events that are intended as "forward-looking statements." You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Management cautions that any or all of Target Hospitality's forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. Please read Target Hospitality's annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2021 and 2020 Form 10-K/A filed on May 24, 2021 for additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors affecting these forward-looking statements and Target Hospitality generally. Target Hospitality's actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. All of Target Hospitality's forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany such forward-looking statements. In addition, Target Hospitality disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains historical non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Discretionary Cash Flow and Discretionary Cash Flow Yield. Reconciliations of these historical measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained herein. This presentation also contains forward- looking non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Discretionary Cash Flow. Reconciliations of these forward-looking measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are unavailable to Target Hospitality without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA or Discretionary Cash Flow to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. Although we provide a range of Adjusted EBITDA and Discretionary Cash Flow that we believe will be achieved, we cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA and Discretionary Cash Flow calculation. To the extent required, statements disclosing the definitions, utility and purposes of these measures are set forth in our earnings press release for the third quarter 2021, which is available on our website free of charge at www.TargetHospitality.com.

Investor Presentation | 2

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH)

North America's Largest Provider of Comprehensive Hospitality

Solutions

Key Differentiating Attributes

  • TH operates North America's largest network of geographically relocatable assets with 14,697 average available beds across 26 locations
  • TH leverages a premier network and first-class customer base, which provides increased revenue visibility through minimum revenue commitment contracts and customer exclusivity provisions
  • Servicing a diversified customer base including Government and non- profits in support of humanitarian aid efforts
  • Utilizing distinct core competencies to provide a comprehensive suite of hospitality solutions
  • North America's Largest Network
  • Premier Customers

Diversified Service Offerings

  • Exceeding Analyst Expectation

LTM Total Revenue(1)

Government

47%

$261.3

HFS and

Other(5) 53%

Strategically located network creates scale and flexibility that continues to drive profitability

Long-standing customer relationships; ~ 4 yrs. wtd. avg. contract duration and +90% contract renewal rate drives visibility

Distinct core competencies provide unique opportunities to drive value enhancing diversification

Executing against expectations, with six consecutive quarterly "Beats" versus analyst estimates

LTM Discretionary Cash Flow

Yield(2)

42%

(1)

$ in millions, total consolidated revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021

Investor Presentation | 3

  1. Defined as Discretionary Cash Flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 divided by total consolidated revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Discretionary Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure; see appendix for a reconciliation to GAAP measures
  2. Includes HFS - South, HFS - Midwest, TCPL Keystone and All Other segments

Differentiated & Compelling Investment Opportunity

Leading provider of full turnkey vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services

Strong presence in core end markets providing critical service offerings to a diversified customer base through a unique value enhancing business model

Proven track record of execution on business transformation initiatives

Substantial visibility from highly contracted revenue with high renewal rates

Highly attractive financial profile with best-in-class margins and strong cash flow conversion

Multiple growth levers underpinned by strength in core offerings

Investor Presentation | 4

Diversified Value-Enhancing Business Model

Strategically Focused on Enhancing Value through a Balanced Portfolio of Service Offerings

Premier Network

Creating Value with Existing Core Competencies

Network size and scale provide efficient operating structure and promote meaningful strategic advantages in servicing a diversified customer base

Distinct Core Competencies

Best in class customers find increasing value in Target's distinctive set of core competencies which provide the basis for comprehensive hospitality solutions including:

- Food Management - Workforce Accommodations

- Lodging Infrastructure - Logistics - Facilities Maintenance - Premium Catering

Unique Capabilities

Target's premium service offerings provide the basis for expanding its commercial reach beyond its core accommodations platform while unlocking value within its existing core competencies. Target's suite of comprehensive hospitality service offerings and unique capabilities translate across a variety of end markets, creating multiple growth vectors to further enhance value.

  • Utilizing existing capabilities to identify and pursue high growth opportunities, with limited infrastructure capital, generating industry leading returns on invested capital
  • Diversified customer base creates unique opportunities to accelerate value creation across multiple growth platforms

Estimated Full Year

Estimated 2021 Average

2021 Total Revenue(1)

Available Beds(2)

HFS and

Government Other(5) 45%Government 43%

55%

$283.014,768

HFS and Other(5)

57%

  1. Represents mid-point of 2021 financial outlook, as announced on November 2, 2021 and reiterated on November 12, 2021
  2. Represents anticipated average available beds as of December 31, 2021. Comprised of 6,400 available Government beds and 8,368 available HFS and Other beds
  3. Includes HFS - South, HFS - Midwest, TCPL Keystone and All Other segments

Investor Presentation | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Target Hospitality Corp. published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 16:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
