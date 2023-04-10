Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Target Hospitality Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TH   US87615L1070

TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP.

(TH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-04-06 pm EDT
12.13 USD   -3.31%
06:46aTarget Hospitality Receives S&P Credit Upgrade to B+ Supported by Positive Outlook on Humanitarian Contract
PR
04/04Oppenheimer Adjusts Target Hospitality Price Target to $20 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/29Target Hospitality Advances Growth Strategy with Strategic Government Affairs Hires
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Target Hospitality Receives S&P Credit Upgrade to B+ Supported by Positive Outlook on Humanitarian Contract

04/10/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality," "Target" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, announced that on April 6, 2023, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the Company's credit rating to B+ and its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 ("Senior Notes") rating to BB-, representing a one and two notch upgrade, respectively.    

These upgrades reflect the sustained earnings momentum Target has achieved through its focused strategic diversification efforts and continued progress towards a multi-year contract award for the Expanded Humanitarian Community, which the Company previously announced on July 6, 2022. 

Further, Target has achieved its strategic objective to materially strengthen its balance sheet through focused capital discipline and a commitment to reducing total indebtedness.  Inclusive of the Company's $125 million partial redemption of its Senior Notes on March 15, 2023, Target has reduced total cumulative debt by more than $350 million since 2020. 

These accomplishments have substantially de-risked Target's capital structure, increased the intrinsic value of the Company, and established a foundation to continue accelerating value creation.    

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
ir@targethospitality.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-hospitality-receives-sp-credit-upgrade-to-b-supported-by-positive-outlook-on-humanitarian-contract-301792879.html

SOURCE Target Hospitality


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP.
06:46aTarget Hospitality Receives S&P Credit Upgrade to B+ Supported by Positive Outlook on H..
PR
04/04Oppenheimer Adjusts Target Hospitality Price Target to $20 From $22, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
03/29Target Hospitality Advances Growth Strategy with Strategic Government Affairs Hires
PR
03/22Insider Sell: Target Hospitality
MT
03/15Insider Sell: Target Hospitality
MT
03/13Insider Sell: Target Hospitality
MT
03/10TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/10Transcript : Target Hospitality Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
03/10Target Hospitality : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10Target Hospitality's Q4 Earnings, Revenue Increase; Issues 2023 Revenue Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer