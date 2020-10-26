Targovax ASA: Invitation to presentation of Targovax's third quarter 2020 results, Thursday 5 November

Oslo, Norway, 26 October 2020 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday 5 November 2020. An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 am CET.
The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the Investors section from 07:00 am CET.
Presentation
As a consequence of the Corona situation, there will only be a virtual presentation of the results with a live webcast 5 November at 10.00 am CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
About Targovax
Activating the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors. Targovax's lead product candidate, ONCOS-102, is a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus, which has been engineered to selectively infect cancer cells and activate the immune system to fight the cancer.
ONCOS-102 is currently being tested in mesothelioma, melanoma and peritoneal malignancies and has already shown promising clinical results both as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy, and a checkpoint inhibitor.
