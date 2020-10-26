Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Targovax ASA    TRVX   NO0010689326

TARGOVAX ASA

(TRVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Targovax ASA: Invitation to presentation of Targovax's third quarter 2020 results, Thursday 5 November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Oslo, Norway, 26 October 2020 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday 5 November 2020. An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 am CET.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the Investors section from 07:00 am CET.

Presentation

As a consequence of the Corona situation, there will only be a virtual presentation of the results with a live webcast 5 November at 10.00 am CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

About Targovax

Activating the patient's immune system to fight cancer

Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors. Targovax's lead product candidate, ONCOS-102, is a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus, which has been engineered to selectively infect cancer cells and activate the immune system to fight the cancer.

ONCOS-102 is currently being tested in mesothelioma, melanoma and peritoneal malignancies and has already shown promising clinical results both as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy, and a checkpoint inhibitor.

Disclaimer

Targovax ASA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 06:09:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TARGOVAX ASA
02:10aTARGOVAX ASA : Invitation to presentation of Targovax's third quarter 2020 resul..
PU
02:01aTARGOVAX ASA : Invitation to presentation of Targovax's third quarter 2020 resul..
AQ
02:01aTARGOVAX ASA : Invitation to presentation of Targovax's third quarter 2020 resul..
AQ
10/23TARGOVAX : Registration of share capital increase following the private placemen..
AQ
10/22TARGOVAX : Registration of share capital increase following the private placemen..
PU
10/22TARGOVAX : Registration of share capital increase following the private placemen..
AQ
10/22TARGOVAX : Registration of share capital increase following the private placemen..
AQ
10/21TARGOVAX : No subsequent offering
AQ
10/20TARGOVAX : No subsequent offering
PU
10/20TARGOVAX : No subsequent offering
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,98 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2020 -120 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net cash 2020 36,6 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 577 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 108x
EV / Sales 2021 87,0x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TARGOVAX ASA
Duration : Period :
Targovax ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGOVAX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,00 NOK
Last Close Price 6,67 NOK
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 185%
Spread / Lowest Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Øystein Soug Chief Executive Officer
Damian Marron Chairman
Torbjørn Furuseth Chief Financial Officer
Magnus Jaderberg Chief Medical Officer
Victor Levitsky Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGOVAX ASA-23.86%62
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.45%76 214
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.42%61 014
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.37%55 110
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.58.33%37 775
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group