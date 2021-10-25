Log in
Targovax: Presentation material for today's webcast

10/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
Oslo, Norway, 25 October 2021 - Targovax will at 14:00 CEST today host a live webcast presentation held by the company's newly appointed CEO Erik Digman Wiklund.

Webcast URL: https://inqrate.com/xtravideos/targovax-trvx-presentasjon-25-oktober/

Presentation material: Targovax presentation

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by analyst in DNB Markets Patrik Ling. Webcast viewers are welcome to submit questions in advance or during the presentation to info@xtrainvestor.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.targovax.com.

***

For further information, please contact:
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: erik.wiklund@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

About Targovax

Activating the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors. Targovax aims to unlock greater clinical benefits in cancer patients by deploying its multifunctional platforms to target key immune regulators and oncogenic drivers. Targovax's focus is to "activate the patient's immune system to fight cancer", thus extending and transforming the lives of cancer patients. Targovax's pipeline aims at different cancer indications, including melanoma, mesothelioma and colorectal cancer. The company's product candidates are designed to harness the patient's own immune system to fight the cancer, whilst also delivering a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Targovax's lead clinical candidate, ONCOS-102, is a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus, which has been engineered to selectively infect cancer cells and activate the immune system to fight the cancer. On the back of very encouraging clinical data in several indications, both in monotherapy and in multiple combinations, the next development steps for ONCOS-102 will be to further improve responses in melanoma patients resistant to or poorly responsive to current standard of care.

Disclaimer

Targovax ASA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
