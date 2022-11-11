Targovax : SITC 2022 presentation

Repeat dosing of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102 is associated with enhanced and persistent immune responses and improved systemic activity in anti- PD-1 resistant melanoma

Shoushtari 1,2 , A. J. Olszanski 3 , M. Nyakas 4 , T. J. Hornyak 5 , J. D. Wolchok 1,2,6,7 , V. Levitsky 8 , T. B. Hansen 8 , and L. Ottesen 8

1 Department of Medicine (Melanoma Service), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA. 2 Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA. 3 Department of Medicine, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA. 4 Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 5 Department of Dermatology and University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA. 6 Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA. 7 Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, San

Francisco, CA, USA. 8 Research and Development, Targovax ASA, Oslo, Norway