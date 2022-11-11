Advanced search
    TRVX   NO0010689326

TARGOVAX ASA

(TRVX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-11 am EST
1.160 NOK   +0.17%
Targovax : SITC 2022 presentation

11/11/2022 | 04:12pm EST
Repeat dosing of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102 is associated with enhanced and persistent immune responses and improved systemic activity in anti- PD-1 resistant melanoma

  1. Shoushtari1,2, A. J. Olszanski3, M. Nyakas4, T. J. Hornyak5, J. D. Wolchok1,2,6,7, V. Levitsky8, T. B. Hansen8, and L. Ottesen8

1 Department of Medicine (Melanoma Service), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA. 2 Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA. 3 Department of Medicine, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA. 4 Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 5 Department of Dermatology and University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA. 6 Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA. 7 Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, San

Francisco, CA, USA. 8 Research and Development, Targovax ASA, Oslo, Norway

ONCOS-102 is an engineered oncolytic immunotherapy based on an Adenovirus serotype 5 backbone

Drives inflammatory response to reverse immuno-suppressivedefence mechanisms in the tumor

Primes tumor-antigen specific T-cellresponses

Delivers GM-CSFas an immune

stimulatory payload

Two intra-tumoralONCOS-102 dosing regimens were tested in 21 PD-1 resistant melanoma patients

Part 1

Day

BL

1

2

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

27

Weeks

(n=9)

-3to-1

CPO

ONCOS-102

pembrolizumab

Part 2

Day

BL

1

2

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

27

Weeks

(n=12)

-3to-1

Imaging

CPO

ONCOS-102

ONCOS-102 + pembrolizumab

Biopsy

Patient characteristics: higher tumor burden and more stage IV disease in Part 2 patients

Part 1

Part 2

Total

(n=9)

(n=12)

(N=21)

Median age, years (range)

73 (40-87)

72 (43-83)

73 (40-87)

Sex (female/male), n

4/5

6/6

10/11

EGOG performance status, n (%)

0

1 (11)

7 (58)

8 (18)

1

8 (89)

5 (42)

13 (62)

Melanoma subtype, n (%)

Cutaneous

8 (89)

6 (50)

14 (67)

Acral

1 (11)

1 (8)

2 (10)

Mucosal

0

2 (17)

2 (10)

Unknown Primary

0

3 (25)

3 (14)

AJCC stagea, n (%)

III (any stage)

6 (67)

5 (42)

11 (52)

IV

IVM1a

2 (22)

2 (17)

4 (19)

IVM1b

0

2 (17)

2 (10)

IVM1c

1 (11)

3 (25)

4 (19)

Tumor burden at baseline

Sum of the longest diameter of

37.5 (15-117)

73.5 (12-174)

43 (12-174)

target lesions, mm (range)

Median number of lesions (range)b

3 (1-10)

8.5 (3-17)

7 (1-17)

Part 1

Part 2

Total

(n=9)

(n=12)

(N=21)

Prior cancer therapy, n (%)

Surgery

9 (100)

11 (92)

20 (95)

Radiotherapy

2 (22)

4 (33)

6 (29)

Chemotherapy

1 (11)

6

(50)

7

(33)

Anti-PD-1 agent

9 (100)

12

(100)

21

(100)

Anti-CTLA-4 agent

4 (45)

8

(67)

12 (57)

BRAF and/or MEK inhibitor

2 (22)

1 (8)

3

(14)

Intralesional therapyc

4 (45)

2

(17)

6

(29)

Driver alterationsd, n (%)

BRAF V600

2 (22)

0

2

(10)

NRAS Q61, NRAS other

3 (33)

7

(58)

10 (48)

Other/Not tested

4 (44)

5(42)

9 (42)

aDisease stage at enrolment; bIncludes all target and non-target lesions at baseline; cIncludes talimogene laherparepvec (n=4), CMP-001 (n=1), and PV-10 (n=1); dDriver alterations were identified with ≥5% allele frequency in somatic tissue and cross-referenced with the Personalis Research Cancer Gene List

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Targovax ASA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 21:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
