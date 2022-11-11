Targovax : SITC 2022 presentation

Repeat dosing of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102 is associated with enhanced and persistent immune responses and improved systemic activity in anti- PD-1 resistant melanoma
Shoushtari1,2, A. J. Olszanski3, M. Nyakas4, T. J. Hornyak5, J. D. Wolchok1,2,6,7, V. Levitsky8, T. B. Hansen8, and L. Ottesen8
1 Department of Medicine (Melanoma Service), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA. 2 Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA. 3 Department of Medicine, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA. 4 Department of Oncology, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 5 Department of Dermatology and University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA. 6 Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA. 7 Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, San
Francisco, CA, USA. 8 Research and Development, Targovax ASA, Oslo, Norway
ONCOS-102 is an engineered oncolytic immunotherapy based on an Adenovirus serotype 5 backbone
Drives inflammatory response to reverseimmuno-suppressivedefence mechanisms in the tumor
Primes tumor-antigen specific T-cellresponses
Delivers GM-CSFas an immune
stimulatory payload
Two intra-tumoralONCOS-102 dosing regimens were tested in 21 PD-1 resistant melanoma patients
Part 1
Day
BL
1
2
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
27
Weeks
(n=9)
-3to-1
CPO
ONCOS-102
pembrolizumab
Part 2
Day
BL
1
2
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
27
Weeks
(n=12)
-3to-1
Imaging
CPO
ONCOS-102
ONCOS-102 + pembrolizumab
Biopsy
Patient characteristics: higher tumor burden and more stage IV disease in Part 2 patients
Part 1
Part 2
Total
(n=9)
(n=12)
(N=21)
Median age, years (range)
73 (40-87)
72 (43-83)
73 (40-87)
Sex (female/male), n
4/5
6/6
10/11
EGOG performance status, n (%)
0
1 (11)
7 (58)
8 (18)
1
8 (89)
5 (42)
13 (62)
Melanoma subtype, n (%)
Cutaneous
8 (89)
6 (50)
14 (67)
Acral
1 (11)
1 (8)
2 (10)
Mucosal
0
2 (17)
2 (10)
Unknown Primary
0
3 (25)
3 (14)
AJCC stagea, n (%)
III (any stage)
6 (67)
5 (42)
11 (52)
IV
IVM1a
2 (22)
2 (17)
4 (19)
IVM1b
0
2 (17)
2 (10)
IVM1c
1 (11)
3 (25)
4 (19)
Tumor burden at baseline
Sum of the longest diameter of
37.5 (15-117)
73.5 (12-174)
43 (12-174)
target lesions, mm (range)
Median number of lesions (range)b
3 (1-10)
8.5 (3-17)
7 (1-17)
Part 1
Part 2
Total
(n=9)
(n=12)
(N=21)
Prior cancer therapy, n (%)
Surgery
9 (100)
11 (92)
20 (95)
Radiotherapy
2 (22)
4 (33)
6 (29)
Chemotherapy
1 (11)
6
(50)
7
(33)
Anti-PD-1 agent
9 (100)
12
(100)
21
(100)
Anti-CTLA-4 agent
4 (45)
8
(67)
12 (57)
BRAF and/or MEK inhibitor
2 (22)
1 (8)
3
(14)
Intralesional therapyc
4 (45)
2
(17)
6
(29)
Driver alterationsd, n (%)
BRAF V600
2 (22)
0
2
(10)
NRAS Q61, NRAS other
3 (33)
7
(58)
10 (48)
Other/Not tested
4 (44)
5(42)
9 (42)
aDisease stage at enrolment; bIncludes all target and non-target lesions at baseline; cIncludes talimogene laherparepvec (n=4), CMP-001 (n=1), and PV-10 (n=1); dDriver alterations were identified with ≥5% allele frequency in somatic tissue and cross-referenced with the Personalis Research Cancer Gene List
