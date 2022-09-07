Targovax : XLS Nordic Congress 2022 Presentation

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This report contains certain forward-looking statements based on uncertainty, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the results of operations and the financial condition of Targovax. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Targovax and are based on the information currently available to the company. Targovax cannot give any assurance as to the correctness of such statements.

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, risks or uncertainties associated with the success of future clinical trials; risks relating to personal injury or death in connection with clinical trials or following commercialization of the company's products, and liability in connection therewith; risks

relating to the company's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops; risks of non- approval of patents not yet granted and the company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property and know- how; risks relating to obtaining regulatory approval and other regulatory risks relating to the development and future commercialization of the company's products; risks that research and development will not yield new products that achieve commercial success; risks relating to the company's ability to successfully commercialize and gain market acceptance for Targovax' products; risks relating to the future development of the pricing environment and/or regulations for pharmaceutical products; risks relating to the company's ability to secure additional financing in the

future, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; risks relating to currency fluctuations; risks associated with technological development, growth management, general economic and business conditions; risks relating to the company's ability to retain key personnel; and risks relating to the impact of competition.