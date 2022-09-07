Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Targovax ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRVX   NO0010689326

TARGOVAX ASA

(TRVX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:12 2022-09-07 am EDT
1.188 NOK   +10.61%
04:30aTARGOVAX : XLS Nordic Congress 2022 Presentation
PU
08/18Targovax ASA - Second quarter and first half year 2022 results
AQ
08/18Targovax ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Targovax : XLS Nordic Congress 2022 Presentation

09/07/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACTIVATING THE

PATIENT'S IMMUNE SYSTEM

TO FIGHT CANCER

LSX Nordic Congress 2022

Dr. Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO

OSE:

TRVX

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This report contains certain forward-looking statements based on uncertainty, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the results of operations and the financial condition of Targovax. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Targovax and are based on the information currently available to the company. Targovax cannot give any assurance as to the correctness of such statements.

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, risks or uncertainties associated with the success of future clinical trials; risks relating to personal injury or death in connection with clinical trials or following commercialization of the company's products, and liability in connection therewith; risks

relating to the company's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops; risks of non- approval of patents not yet granted and the company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property and know- how; risks relating to obtaining regulatory approval and other regulatory risks relating to the development and future commercialization of the company's products; risks that research and development will not yield new products that achieve commercial success; risks relating to the company's ability to successfully commercialize and gain market acceptance for Targovax' products; risks relating to the future development of the pricing environment and/or regulations for pharmaceutical products; risks relating to the company's ability to secure additional financing in the

future, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; risks relating to currency fluctuations; risks associated with technological development, growth management, general economic and business conditions; risks relating to the company's ability to retain key personnel; and risks relating to the impact of competition.

2

Introduction

  1. Lead clinical program: ONCOS-102
  2. Pipeline platform: Circular RNA
  3. Outlook & strategy

3

THE IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY REVOLUTION

  • 500,000 patients treated per year
  • 3,000 ongoing clinical trials
  • 40% of US cancer patients eligible
  • 10 approved products

4

FIRST GENERATION IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY:

CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS

Cornerstone of current cancer treatment

Deep and durable responses

$30b annual sales globally

8 products approved to date, many more in development

5SOURCE: GlobalData, Research&Markets

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Targovax ASA published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 08:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARGOVAX ASA
04:30aTARGOVAX : XLS Nordic Congress 2022 Presentation
PU
08/18Targovax ASA - Second quarter and first half year 2022 results
AQ
08/18Targovax ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Targovax ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/18TARGOVAX : Q2 2022 Presentation
PU
08/18TARGOVAX ASA : Second quarter and first half year 2022 results
AQ
08/12Targovax ASA - Invitation to Targovax's second quarter and first half 2022 presentation..
AQ
08/11TARGOVAX ASA : Invitation to Targovax's second quarter and first half 2022 presentation, T..
AQ
07/11Notification of changed shareholding
AQ
07/04TARGOVAX : Completion of drop-down demerger
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -111 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net cash 2022 7,00 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 202 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart TARGOVAX ASA
Duration : Period :
Targovax ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGOVAX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,07 NOK
Average target price 3,30 NOK
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Digman Wiklund Chief Executive Officer
Lubor Gaal Chief Financial Officer
Damian Marron Chairman
Magnus Jaderberg Chief Medical Officer
Victor Levitsky Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGOVAX ASA-51.40%20
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.70%79 451
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.13%71 598
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.11%61 362
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.98%35 179
BIONTECH SE-46.25%33 678