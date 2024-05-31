HSM/PSX-CFO/2024 31 May 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
KARACHI
Subject: CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tariq Corporation Limited has appointed Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Qasim Bhutta as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 31, 2024 in place of Mr. Wasim Saleem. The Board of Directors of Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Wasim Saleem in their meeting held on May 29,2024.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
For TARIQ CORPORATION LIMITED
KHALID MAHMOOD
COMPANY SECRETARY
Tariq Corporation Limited
28-C, Block E-1,Gulberg-III,
UAN: 0092 42 111 111 476
Lahore - Pakistan
www.tariqcorp.com
Disclaimer
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 09:20:05 UTC.