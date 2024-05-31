HSM/PSX-CFO/2024 31 May 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI

Subject: CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tariq Corporation Limited has appointed Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Qasim Bhutta as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 31, 2024 in place of Mr. Wasim Saleem. The Board of Directors of Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Wasim Saleem in their meeting held on May 29,2024.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For TARIQ CORPORATION LIMITED

KHALID MAHMOOD

COMPANY SECRETARY