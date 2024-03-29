TAR
wa
I
CORPORA TI ON
Ref : TCORP/NOC/R-7/24 Dated: I'/,arch 28.2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Reouesr FoR lssuANcE oF No oa.JrcrroN CeRrrncRre (N0G) FoR RELEASE oF RIGHT SuRRrs SusscRtprtoN MoNEY
Dear Sir,
ln accordance with the pakistan Stock Exchange Limited procedure for issue of Right Shares, we are pleased to rnform you that Tariq Corporation Limited (the Company) has received full subscription against lssue of 13,241,250 Right shares offered by the company. ln this regard Auditors' certificate confirming subscription of entire right shares amounting to PKR 198,6'18,750 is enclosed herewith'
you are requested to kindly issue No Objection Ce(ificate ("NoC') in favour of Askari Bank Limited and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited for release of right shares subscription money to the
Company.
Thanking you.
Sincerely yours,
For Tariq Corporation Limited
KHALID MAHMOOD
Cowpp,t'tv SEcRrtnRY
Tariq Corporation Limited
28-C, Block E-1, Gulberg-lll, Lahore - Pakistan
UAN: 0092 42 t1,t 1.11. 476www.tariqcorp.com
CamScannerCamScanner
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 04:23:01 UTC.