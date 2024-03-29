TAR

Ref : TCORP/NOC/R-7/24 Dated: I'/,arch 28.2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Reouesr FoR lssuANcE oF No oa.JrcrroN CeRrrncRre (N0G) FoR RELEASE oF RIGHT SuRRrs SusscRtprtoN MoNEY

Dear Sir,

ln accordance with the pakistan Stock Exchange Limited procedure for issue of Right Shares, we are pleased to rnform you that Tariq Corporation Limited (the Company) has received full subscription against lssue of 13,241,250 Right shares offered by the company. ln this regard Auditors' certificate confirming subscription of entire right shares amounting to PKR 198,6'18,750 is enclosed herewith'

you are requested to kindly issue No Objection Ce(ificate ("NoC') in favour of Askari Bank Limited and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited for release of right shares subscription money to the

Company.

Thanking you.

Sincerely yours,

For Tariq Corporation Limited

KHALID MAHMOOD

Cowpp,t'tv SEcRrtnRY

Tariq Corporation Limited

28-C, Block E-1, Gulberg-lll, Lahore - Pakistan

UAN: 0092 42 t1,t 1.11. 476www.tariqcorp.com

