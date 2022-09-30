Tariq : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-09-30

Tariq Corporation Limited (The Company) was incorporated on February 14, 1966 in Karachi and received its Certiﬁcate for Commencement of Business on April 16, 1966. The Company is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and has received the award for Top 25 Companies of Pakistan twice in its history. The Company commenced trial production on January 22, 1968 and went into commercial production

on February 14, 1968, making it one of the pioneers of Pakistan's sugar sector. Given the rich history of the company, which is now in its third generation, it enjoys cordial and familial relations with the sugarcane growers of the area.

The current sponsors took over management in 2015 and transformed the Company to its current identity through a continued process of BMR. The existing sugar manufacturing process is based on Defecation Remelt Sulphitation that was changed in 1986-87 from out-fashioned Double Carbonation Double Sulphitation process.