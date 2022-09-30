Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Tariq Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCORP   PK0011001010

TARIQ CORPORATION LIMITED

(TCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
11.90 PKR   -0.83%
12:08aTariq : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-09-30
PU
01/06Tariq : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2022Tariq Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tariq : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-09-30

01/09/2023 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

55

years

CONTENTS

Vision and Mission Statement

02

Core Values

05

Company Information

07

Code of Conduct for Directors

08

Code of Conduct for Employees

11

Business Continuity Plan

15

Company Proﬁle

16

Proﬁle of the Directors

17

Organogram

24

Notice of Annual General Meeting

26

Management

28

Proﬁles of Key Management

30

Key Operating and Financial Data

33

Report of the Board Audit Committee

34

Roles and Responsibilities

36

Chairman's Review

38

Directors' Report (English)

41

Corporate Calendar

52

Statement of Compliance

54

Pattern of Shareholding

56

Independent Auditors' Review Report

60

Independent Auditors' Report

63

Financial Statements

68

Notes to the Financial Statements

73

Directors' Report (Urdu)

125

Proxy From (English)

135

Proxy Form (Urdu)

137

Tariq Corporation Limited (The Company) was incorporated on February 14, 1966 in Karachi and received its Certiﬁcate for Commencement of Business on April 16, 1966. The Company is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and has received the award for Top 25 Companies of Pakistan twice in its history. The Company commenced trial production on January 22, 1968 and went into commercial production

on February 14, 1968, making it one of the pioneers of Pakistan's sugar sector. Given the rich history of the company, which is now in its third generation, it enjoys cordial and familial relations with the sugarcane growers of the area.

The current sponsors took over management in 2015 and transformed the Company to its current identity through a continued process of BMR. The existing sugar manufacturing process is based on Defecation Remelt Sulphitation that was changed in 1986-87 from out-fashioned Double Carbonation Double Sulphitation process.

1

VISION

STATEMENT

To be a leading producer of sugar and its by-products by delivering the highest quality of products of the highest international standards to our customers at the lowest possible cost.

To maximize the wealth of our shareholders by increasing equity and earnings in real terms.

To strive for excellence through integrity, unrelenting efforts, and by synergizing the integral components of the company.

To achieve sustainable growth and development by anticipating the expectations of our customers, predicting market trends, and through constant and ﬂuid innovation.

To provide a safe, hygienic, challenging, and non-discriminatory workplace environment to our employees.

To contribute to the social and economic development of our community.

2

MISSION

STATEMENT

Our mission is to be a dynamic, proﬁtable, and growth oriented company by working with all relevant stakeholders to maximize the returns on the investments of our shareholders and investors through the production and sale of the highest quality of products at the lowest possible costs in a secure and harmonious environment. To conduct business with the philosophy of "business for better life, respect for human dignity, and intelligent investment for a prosperous future."

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Husein Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 05:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TARIQ CORPORATION LIMITED
12:08aTariq : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-09-30
PU
01/06Tariq : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2022Tariq Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022Husein Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30,2022
PU
2022Husein Sugar Mills Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Husein Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31,2022
PU
2022Husein Sugar Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2022Husein Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2021-12-31
PU
2022Tariq Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December..
CI
2021Husein Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 149 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2021 23,7 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net Debt 2021 2 818 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 630 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 572
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart TARIQ CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tariq Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mustafa Ali Tariq Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wasim Saleem Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ahmed Ali Tariq Chairman
Waseem Ahmed Ghafoor Director & Technical Director
Gul Zamin Said Khan Assistant General Manager-Administration & PR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARIQ CORPORATION LIMITED-0.83%3
SÜDZUCKER AG6.24%3 760
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-15.05%1 529
COSUMAR SA-14.00%1 493
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-3.05%952
ADECOAGRO S.A.-8.56%877