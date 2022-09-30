Tariq : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-09-30
CONTENTS
Vision and Mission Statement
02
Core Values
05
Company Information
07
Code of Conduct for Directors
08
Code of Conduct for Employees
11
Business Continuity Plan
15
Company Proﬁle
16
Proﬁle of the Directors
17
Organogram
24
Notice of Annual General Meeting
26
Management
28
Proﬁles of Key Management
30
Key Operating and Financial Data
33
Report of the Board Audit Committee
34
Roles and Responsibilities
36
Chairman's Review
38
Directors' Report (English)
41
Corporate Calendar
52
Statement of Compliance
54
Pattern of Shareholding
56
Independent Auditors' Review Report
60
Independent Auditors' Report
63
Financial Statements
68
Notes to the Financial Statements
73
Directors' Report (Urdu)
125
Proxy From (English)
135
Proxy Form (Urdu)
137
Tariq Corporation Limited (The Company) was incorporated on February 14, 1966 in Karachi and received its Certiﬁcate for Commencement of Business on April 16, 1966. The Company is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and has received the award for Top 25 Companies of Pakistan twice in its history. The Company commenced trial production on January 22, 1968 and went into commercial production
on February 14, 1968, making it one of the pioneers of Pakistan's sugar sector. Given the rich history of the company, which is now in its third generation, it enjoys cordial and familial relations with the sugarcane growers of the area.
The current sponsors took over management in 2015 and transformed the Company to its current identity through a continued process of BMR. The existing sugar manufacturing process is based on Defecation Remelt Sulphitation that was changed in 1986-87 from out-fashioned Double Carbonation Double Sulphitation process.
1
VISION
STATEMENT
To be a leading producer of sugar and its by-products by delivering the highest quality of products of the highest international standards to our customers at the lowest possible cost.
To maximize the wealth of our shareholders by increasing equity and earnings in real terms.
To strive for excellence through integrity, unrelenting efforts, and by synergizing the integral components of the company.
To achieve sustainable growth and development by anticipating the expectations of our customers, predicting market trends, and through constant and ﬂuid innovation.
To provide a safe, hygienic, challenging, and non-discriminatory workplace environment to our employees.
To contribute to the social and economic development of our community.
2
MISSION
STATEMENT
Our mission is to be a dynamic, proﬁtable, and growth oriented company by working with all relevant stakeholders to maximize the returns on the investments of our shareholders and investors through the production and sale of the highest quality of products at the lowest possible costs in a secure and harmonious environment. To conduct business with the philosophy of "business for better life, respect for human dignity, and intelligent investment for a prosperous future."
