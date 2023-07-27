Despite all the economic and political challenges in the last year, the management of the company is delighted to report one of the highest quarterly profits in the history of the company. Reaping the reward of our significant investment in the research and development of sugarcane crops in our area, we are happy to report that sugarcane recoveries recorded at Tariq Corporation have increased by a degree this year. Supplementing this increase in sugarcane recovery has been the effect of our Efficiency Improvement Project that has lowered our energy consumption at the company that have resulted in additional savings of Bagasse and have contributed to a greener, cleaner environment.

Unlike the previous year where crops were plagued by various pests and diseases, this year, through the widespread proliferation of pesticides and fertilizers by our cane team and its network, we saw a much healthier crop. However, due to fertilizer prices rising towards the end of the last crushing season and higher costs of inputs in general because of widespread inflation in the country, timely and significant inputs could not be given by the farmer this year. Therefore, although the sugarcane crop was healthy and had significant levels of sucrose content, the average yields per acre of sugarcane planted fell significantly this year. I am happy to report that the company produced 60,120 Tons of sugar at a recovery of 9.76 as compared to 80,125 tons at a recovery of 8.76 last year. The company has recorded after-tax profit of Rs. 250,744,865 as compared to Rs. 43,469,602 in the previous year. The EPS of the company has increased 5.8X this year to 4.73 per share.

As per the statistics bureau, Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) has clocked in at 36.5% in April, Year on Year. Fiscal measures taken, such as increasing the GST by 1% and the impact of other events despite the new monetary policy changes have led to record levels of inflation. With interest rates rising higher and costs of inputs going up every month due to record levels of devaluation to the USD, the costs of production of both sugarcane and proportionately of sugar are going up. In just a few years, the Minimum Support Price of sugarcane has risen from Rs. 180 per Mound to Rs. 300 per Mound and it is expected to be even higher in the next crushing season. Like other commodities and goods in Pakistan, the prices of sugar have also increased in recent months.

As compared to the 9 months ending FY-2022, this year, the company has sold a similar amount of inventory according to respective sugar prices. Due to a shortage of sugarcane, procurement prices of sugarcane were up-to 20% higher than the notified sugarcane price. Sugarcane was procured at higher costs by various mills across Pakistan due to increasing costs on the end of the farmer. As a result, mills have booked higher costs of production of sugar that have led to high prices of sugar in the wholesale market. We are confident that starting Q4 and heading into FY 23-24, prices of sugar will rally higher towards rates that will lead to decent profitability.

The Efficiency Improvement Project of the company has increased the revenues of our company and has reduced energy costs as predicted. The company's revenue for Q3 2023 has hit 5.963 billion-Rs. mark which is the second highest in the company's history.