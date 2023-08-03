TARIQ GLASS INDUSTRIES LIMITED
NOTICE is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EOGM") of Tariq Glass Industries Limited (The "Company") will be held on Friday, the September 01, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company situated at 128-J, Model Town, Lahore and through video link to transact the following business:
Ordinary Business:
1. To elect seven (7) directors of the Company as fixed by the Board of Directors in accordance with section 159 (1) of The Companies Act, 2017 for a period of three years commencing from September 03, 2023. The following are the names of the retiring Directors:
i)
MR. OMER BAIG
ii)
MR. MOHAMMAD BAIG
iii)
MR. MANSOOR IRFANI
iv)
MR. FAIZ MUHAMMAD
v)
MR. MUHAMMAD IBRAR KHAN
vi)
MR. SAAD IQBAL
- MS. RUBINA NAYYAR
All retiring directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-election. Any person who seeks to contest the election of directors must file a notice of his / her intention to offer himself / herself for election as a director, in terms of Section 159(3) of The Companies Act, 2017, not later than fourteen (14) days before the date of the EOGM.
(Attached to this notice circulated to the members is a statement as required under Section 166(3) of The Companies Act, 2017 and Statement under Rule 4 (2) of The Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017).
By Order of the Board
Lahore,
(Mohsin Ali)
Date: August 10, 2023
Company Secretary
NOTES:
- The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 26, 2023 to September 01, 2023 (both days inclusive) and no transfer of shares will be accepted for registration during this period. Transfers received in order at the office of our Shares Registrar M/s Shemas International Pvt. Limited,
533 - Main Boulevard, Imperial Garden Block, Paragon City, Barki Road, Lahore (Phone: 0092-42-37191262; Email: info@shemasinternational.com) at the close of business hours on Friday the August 25, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of attending and voting at the meeting.
- Election of Directors:
- Any member who seeks to contest the election of Director, whether he is a retiring director or otherwise, shall file with the Company not later than 14 days before date of the EOGM his / her intention to offer himself
- herself for election of the Directors in terms of Section 159 of The Companies Act, 2017 together with (i) His / Her Folio No. / CDC Investor Account cum Participant ID No.; (ii) Consent on Form 28; (iii) Detailed profile with office address; (iv) Number and detail of directorships and offices held in other companies; (v) Attested copy of valid CNIC & NTN; (vi) A declaration on non-judicial paper confirming that:
- He / She is not ineligible to become a director of the Company under Section 153 of The Companies Act 2017 and any other applicable laws / regulations.
- He / She is not serving as a director of more than seven listed companies simultaneously including as an alternate director.
- He / She is aware of his / her duties and powers under the relevant laws, Memorandum & Articles of Association of Company and listing regulations of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
- The persons contesting as independent directors shall submit declaration that he / she qualifies the criteria of eligibility and independence notified under The Companies Act, 2017 and regulations issued thereunder and that their names are listed on the data bank referred to in Section 166 (1) of The Companies Act, 2017.
- The candidates are requested to read the relevant provisions / requirements relating to the appointment
- election of directors, as mentioned in The Companies Act, 2017 and the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019, the other applicable regulations and ensure compliance with the same in letter and spirit.
- A member who seeks to contest for election may select any one category in which he / she intends to contest election of directors. For the purposes of election of directors of the Company the voting shall be held separately in the following three (3) categories for the specified number of seats:
Sr.
Category
Number of Seats
1
Female Director
01 Seat
2
Independent Directors
02
Seats
3
Other Directors
04
Seats
Total Seats
07
Seats
The member in their discretion may cast vote to any candidate contesting election in each of the above categories. It must, however, be noted that division of votes available to each member for a category shall be in proportion to the number of seats of directors under such category, which is as follows:
Sr.
Category
Number of Seats
Vote(s)
1
Female Director
01 Seat
1/7
2
Independent Directors
02 Seats
2/7
3
Other Directors
04 Seats
4/7
If the number of members who offer themselves in each category is not more than the number of directors to be elected in each category, such members will be elected unopposed without the voting process.
- A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, may appoint another member as a proxy to attend, speak and vote on behalf of him / her. Form of Proxy duly signed, witnessed by two persons and affixed with revenue stamp must be received at the Registered Office of the Company not later than 48 hours before the time of holding the EOGM in order to be valid. A member shall not be entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend any one meeting. The form of proxy must be witnessed with the addresses and CNIC numbers of witnesses, copies of valid CNIC of member and the proxy member must be attached. The proxy shall produce his / her original CNIC or original passport to prove his / her identity at the time of EOGM. In case proxy is appointed by a corporate entity, the board's resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature of the proxy shall be furnished along with the form of proxy in order to confirm authorization of proxy to attend and vote in the EOGM. The Notice of EOGM served on the shareholders is accompanied by the Form of Proxy in English and Urdu languages.
- A member, entitled to attend and vote at the meeting must be cognizant of his / her Folio No. / CDC Investor Account cum Participant ID No., must bring his / her original CNIC or original passport. In case of corporate entity, the board's resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced (unless it has been provided earlier) at the time of the Meeting in order to confirm authorization of nominee to attend and vote in the EOGM.
