Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EOGM") of Tariq Glass Industries Limited (The "Company") will be held on Friday, the September 01, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company situated at 128-J, Model Town, Lahore and through video link to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business:

1. To elect seven (7) directors of the Company as fixed by the Board of Directors in accordance with section 159 (1) of The Companies Act, 2017 for a period of three years commencing from September 03, 2023. The following are the names of the retiring Directors:

i) MR. OMER BAIG ii) MR. MOHAMMAD BAIG iii) MR. MANSOOR IRFANI iv) MR. FAIZ MUHAMMAD v) MR. MUHAMMAD IBRAR KHAN vi) MR. SAAD IQBAL

MS. RUBINA NAYYAR

All retiring directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-election. Any person who seeks to contest the election of directors must file a notice of his / her intention to offer himself / herself for election as a director, in terms of Section 159(3) of The Companies Act, 2017, not later than fourteen (14) days before the date of the EOGM.

(Attached to this notice circulated to the members is a statement as required under Section 166(3) of The Companies Act, 2017 and Statement under Rule 4 (2) of The Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017).