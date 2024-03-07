Tarkett at a glance

A world leader in flooring and sports surface solutions

For over 140 years now, we commit every day to the design of great spaces. For Tarkett, this means putting people and planet first, caring about the environment and the health of present and future generations incorporated by our Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach.

It is our holistic way of doing business, capable of marrying the specific expectations of each of our customers with the profound challenges of protecting our planet, reducing our carbon footprint and changing the game with circular economy. Working together with our partners, we deliver safer and healthier spaces in which people can reach their full potential. By joining forces, we build a stronger foundation - one we can all stand firmly on, for generations to come. Together we are building the Way to Better Floors.

A BROAD RANGE OF SOLUTIONS

We offer to our customers one of the largest portfolios of flooring and sports surface solutions, and we share with our customers our expertise in multiple market segments.

Vinyl Linoleum Carpet Wood

Laminate Rubber & Accessories Artificial Turf Athletic Tracks

The cover image of the 2023 CSR report represents LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tiles) "iD Click Ultimate 70 Chatillon Oak NATURAL". It contains an average of 20% recycled content and is 100% recyclable through the Tarkett ReStart® program.