Code of Ethics
2021 Edition
FABRICE BARTHÉLEMY
Chairman of the Board
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD ABOUT THE CODE OF ETHICS
Tarkett has built its success by making ethics and integrity the cornerstone of its values. Each and every one of us must contribute to the continuity and furtherance of these values.
We must display exemplary behaviour towards all our stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, colleagues and other partners. Our trustworthiness, credibility and reputation are assets that we must unswervingly promote and protect in our day-to-day actions.
It is hence essential that we understand the terms of the Tarkett Code of Ethics and apply them by acting with integrity at all times. It is our individual and collective responsibility to maintain the highest ethical standards in our business practices, our conduct relating to human rights and the environment, and many other areas covered by the Code.
The Supervisory Board, the Executive Committee and I pay special attention to respecting and promoting the ethical principles you will find in this Code. We therefore rely on the unwavering commitment of each and every one of you to enact and uphold these key values for our group, on a daily basis.
Fabrice Barthélemy
OUR COMPLIANCE WITH THE LAW
WHO DOES THE CODE OF ETHICS APPLY TO?
Tarkett must comply with all applicable laws and regulations, particularly in the areas of work, the environment, competition and anti-corruption.
Compliance with applicable laws and regulations is something we view as essential and "non-negotiable" in the way we manage our day-to-day business in every country.
If no law or obligation applies to a given activity, the principles of integrity and impartiality are a minimum standard with which we must comply.
Tarkett attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of the company and each of its directors, managers, employees and representatives.
All such directors, managers, employees and representatives, including Tarkett's agents, contractors and consultants, are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations in every country where Tarkett operates. Likewise, they must be aware of and comply with Tarkett's Code of Ethics and other policies.
OUR FUNDAMENTAL VALUES
HOW DO I USE THE CODE OF ETHICS?
The company is in a constant state of change. The same is true for its expectations across a range of areas including generational change, demand for greater transparency, the importance of diversity, respect for the environment, etc. Tarkett must therefore play its part as a responsible economic actor, while respecting robust ethical values and compliance standards.
Tarkett therefore undertakes to grow its business in accordance with these values with regard to:
- its customers (by complying with contractual obligations while aiming to exceed their expectations);
- its employees (by committing to respect for individuals, by opposing all forms of discrimination, and by promoting health and safety in the workplace);
- its suppliers and partners (by complying with clear contractual conditions); and
- the community (by respecting local laws and protecting the environment).
Tarkett also undertakes to limit the scale of climate change by respecting the objectives defined by the Paris Agreement.
The Code of Ethics is a reference tool that sets out Tarkett's ethical expectations and standards.
Each chapter includes a summary of the ethical commitment, the context in which it applies, and recommendations on the way that everyone should act. The Code supplements existing policies and procedures but does not replace them.
Although the Code of Ethics is intended to answer many questions about our commitments, it cannot predict all unknown future circumstances.
If in doubt about how best to act, you should ask yourself the following questions:
Is my behaviour in accordance with the law or the Code of Ethics? Would I be embarrassed if my behaviour was revealed in the press or on social media? Am I portraying myself and my company in a positive light? What impact could my behaviour have? Is my behaviour free of personal interest?
CONFLICTS OF STANDARDS
Some of our activities or some of the countries in which we operate may be subject to principles, practices or laws that are more demanding than those set out in this Code.
In all circumstances, you must comply with the most stringent principle, practice or regulation.
You should treat this Code as a benchmark, or as a minimum requirement that you must always comply with unless it causes you to break the local law.
If this situation occurs, please contact your manager or someone in the Legal Department.
LET'S TALK ABOUT THE CODE OF ETHICS
If you have any questions about the application and content of this Code of Ethics, you can contact the following people for further information:
- your supervisor;
- your Legal Department;
- your Human Resources Department;
- a member of the Ethics Committee (composed of the Group's Legal, Compliance and Human Resources managers);
- the Internal Audit Department.
Do not hesitate to contact the persons mentioned above. If they cannot answer your questions, they will point you towards somebody who can.
OUR MAIN REFERENCE DOCUMENTS
Here are the main documents that supplement the provisions of this Code of Ethics:
- Anti-CorruptionCode of Conduct
- Gifts and Invitations Policy
- Whistleblowing Procedure
- Competition Policy
- Guide to Participation in Associations
- International Sanctions Policy
- Guide to Surprise Inspections
- Supplier Code of Conduct
- Stock Market Ethics Charter
- Confidential and Inside Information Policy
- IT Charter
- IT Security Policy
- Expense Claims Procedure
- Business Travel Policy
HANDLING ALERTS
Hotline number
+33 (0)805 08 03 39
WHO CAN BE A WHISTLEBLOWER?
All employees and other stakeholders can use Tarkett's whistleblowing systems. This whistleblowing system is used to report:
- a crime or offence (e.g. corruption, money laundering, etc.);
- a serious and manifest breach of an international law, regulation or commitment;
- conduct or situations that are contrary to this Code of Ethics;
- a serious threat to the public interest.
The whistleblower must have personally become aware of the facts or behaviours reported, and must be acting in good faith.
WHERE CAN YOU FIND THE ALERT SYSTEM?
Employees located in the USA or Canada, or who want to report a problem concerning a Tarkett entity or activity in these countries, must use the Ethics Hotline whistleblowing system. This is accessible in English, French and Spanish via the following URL: https://secure.ethicspoint.com/domain/media/en/gui/44974/index.html
Employees located in any other country, or who want to report a problem concerning a Tarkett entity or activity in any other country, must use the Compliance Hotline whistleblowing system. This is accessible in 200 languages via the following URL: https://app.convercent.com/en-us/LandingPage/c339d8a4-0f59-e811-80da-000d3ab0d899
Both whistleblowing systems can be accessed from the Tarkett intranet page and from the Group's corporate website.
HOW DO YOU USE THE WHISTLEBLOWING SYSTEM?
The whistleblower is asked to identify themselves. If anonymous alerts are not prohibited by applicable law, whistleblowers may act anonymously.
Only objectively based facts are taken into account. If possible, these should include the dates, positions and names of the persons involved.
The whistleblower may attach documents supporting their alert.
This system ensures the security and confidentiality of the report, the identity of the whistleblower, and all information collected.
Tarkett's representatives will inform the whistleblower that their report has been received within two (2) working days. The representatives will then check that the alert is admissible and inform the whistleblower within a maximum of ten (10) calendar days.
WHO REVIEWS THE ALERTS?
Tarkett has chosen to appoint three contact persons to ensure that alerts are always monitored, whatever the timeframe. These are the members of the Ethics Committee composed of the Group Human Resources Director, the Group Legal Director and the
Head of Compliance.
Alerts are sent to these contact persons exclusively, who carry out a preliminary examination of their admissibility. They can then forward them to other authorized persons responsible for assisting them in the processing and monitoring of alerts.
The contact persons and authorized persons are responsible for checking the
accuracy of the information collected and carrying out any investigations. They are aware of the need to ensure the security and confidentiality of the data obtained via the alerts. Both they and Tarkett are bound by an enhanced confidentiality obligation.
