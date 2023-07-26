MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD ABOUT THE CODE OF ETHICS

Tarkett has built its success by making ethics and integrity the cornerstone of its values. Each and every one of us must contribute to the continuity and furtherance of these values.

We must display exemplary behaviour towards all our stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, colleagues and other partners. Our trustworthiness, credibility and reputation are assets that we must unswervingly promote and protect in our day-to-day actions.

It is hence essential that we understand the terms of the Tarkett Code of Ethics and apply them by acting with integrity at all times. It is our individual and collective responsibility to maintain the highest ethical standards in our business practices, our conduct relating to human rights and the environment, and many other areas covered by the Code.

The Supervisory Board, the Executive Committee and I pay special attention to respecting and promoting the ethical principles you will find in this Code. We therefore rely on the unwavering commitment of each and every one of you to enact and uphold these key values for our group, on a daily basis.

Fabrice Barthélemy