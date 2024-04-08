Press release

____________

Tarkett Group

Paris, 5 April 2024 - Conditions for availability or consultation of information relating to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2024

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tarkett will take place on Friday 26 April 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Auditorium located on the ground floor of the Company's head office (Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini - 92919 Paris La Défense).

The preliminary notice of meeting serving as convening notice, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) Nr. 35 of 20 March 2024. The notice of meeting will be published in the French legal newspaper Le Publicateur Légal on 10 April 2024. Information on how to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting is included in these notices, as well as in the Notice of meeting brochure available on the Company's website.

Information referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website www.tarkett-group.com, under the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders' Meeting 2024 section.

More generally, documents and information in connection with this Shareholders' Meeting are made available to the shareholders in accordance with applicable regulations.

***

Investor Relations Contact investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com