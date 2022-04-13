Log in
Tarkett : Notice of meeting 2022

04/13/2022 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholders' Meeting 2022

Notice of Meeting

Table of contents

1

Message from the Chief Executive Officer

3

2

Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting dated April 29, 2022

4

3

How to participate to the Shareholders' Meeting

5

4

Tarkett at a glance

11

5

Activity Report

16

6

Results over the course of the last five years

29

7

Biographies of Supervisory Board members whose mandate is proposed for reappointment

30

8

Compensation

34

9

Presentation of the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting at April 29, 2022

60

10

Statutory Auditors' Reports

72

11

Request for information or documents

85

MESSAGEFROMTHECHIEFEXECUTIVEOFFICER

1. Message from the Chief Executive Officer

Dear Madam, Dear Sir, Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to invite you to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tarkett which will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Auditorium located on the ground floor of the registered office (Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini - 92919 Paris la Défense).

This Shareholders' Meeting will be an opportunity for you to learn about the Group's activities and to ask questions before voting on the resolutions submitted for your approval.

In the following pages, you will find all the information you need to participate in this Shareholders' Meeting, including the agenda and all the resolutions submitted for your approval.

We also invite you to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on our website, which will be updated to specify, if necessary, the final terms of participation to this Shareholders' Meeting.

I would like to thank you for your confidence and for your attention to the resolutions submitted to your approval.

Yours sincerely

Fabrice Barthélemy

Chief Executive Officer

AGENDAOFTHESHAREHOLDERS'MEETINGDATEDAPRIL29,2022

2. Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting dated April 29, 2022

On an ordinary basis

  • 1. Approval of the annual company financial statements for Fiscal 2021

  • 2. Approval of the annual Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2021

  • 3. Allocation of the result for Fiscal 2021

  • 4. Approval of the regulated agreement resulting from the conclusion of an intra-group loan agreement

  • 5. Approval of the regulated agreement resulting from the adhesion to the act of accession to a credit agreement under English law

  • 6. Approval of the regulated agreement resulting from the adhesion to the act of accession to a subordination agreement under English law

  • 7. Reappointment of Eric La Bonnardière as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term

  • 8. Reappointment of Didier Deconinck as member of the Supervisory Board for four-year term

  • 9. Reappointment of Julien Deconinck as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term

On an extraordinary basis

  • 10. Reappointment of Bernard-André Deconinck as observer of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term

  • 11. Approval of the information relating to the compensation of corporate officers for Fiscal

    2021

  • 12. Approval of the compensation paid during or awarded to Fabrice Barthélemy, Chairman of the Management Board for Fiscal 2021

  • 13. Approval of the compensation paid during or awarded to Raphaël Bauer, member of the Management Board for Fiscal 2021

  • 14. Approval of the compensation paid during or awarded to Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board for Fiscal 2021

  • 15. Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Management Board

  • 16. Approval of the compensation policy for the member of the Management Board

  • 17. Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

  • 18. Approval of the compensation policy for the members of the Supervisory Board

  • 19. Authorization to be given to the Management Board to purchase Company shares

20. Authorization to be given to the Management Board to award free shares to employees and/or certain corporate officers of the Company or related companies, specifying the duration of the authorization, the limits thereon and the duration of the vesting and retention periods

On an ordinary basis

21. Powers to carry out formalities.

HOWTOPARTICIPATETOTHESHAREHOLDERS'MEETING

Preliminary formalities to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting

3.

How to participate to the Shareholders' Meeting

3.1 Preliminary formalities to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting

Any shareholder, regardless of the number of shares held, may participate in this Shareholders' Meeting.

Shareholders must provide proof of ownership of their share(s) by the second business day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at midnight (Paris time):

For the registered shareholder:

For the bearer shareholder:

By the book-entry of their share(s) in the registered share account held for the Company by By the book-entry of their share(s) in the bearer share account held by the authorized bank its centralizing body CACEIS Corporate Trust (Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées - or financial intermediary ("the financial intermediary"). This registration must be evidenced

14, rue Rouget de Lisle - 92862 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX Cedex 9).

by a shareholding certificate issued by the financial intermediary (if applicable by electronic means under the conditions provided for in Article R. 225-61 of the French Commercial Code) and attached to the single voting form for postal voting or voting by proxy (the "Voting form"), or to the request for an admission card.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Tarkett SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
