Tarkett : Notice of meeting brochure 2023

04/05/2023 | 08:41am EDT
Shareholders' Meeting 2023

Notice

of Meeting

Table of contents

1

Message from the Chief Executive Officer

3

2

Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting dated April 21, 2023

4

3

How to participate to the Shareholders' Meeting

5

4

Tarkett at a glance

11

5

Activity Report

18

6

Results during the last five financial years

32

7

Biographies of Supervisory Board members : reappointments and ratification of the appointments by cooptation

33

8

Compensation

37

9

Presentation of the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting at April 29, 2022

59

10

Statutory Auditors' Reports

72

11

Request for information or documents

86

MESSAGEFROMTHECHIEFEXECUTIVEOFFICER

1. Message from the Chief Executive Officer

Dear Madam, Dear Sir, Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to invite you to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tarkett which will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. in the Auditorium located on the ground floor of the registered office (Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini - 92919 Paris la Défense).

This Shareholders' Meeting will be an opportunity for you to learn about the Group's activities and to ask questions before voting on the resolutions submitted for your approval.

In the following pages, you will find all the information you need to participate in this Shareholders' Meeting, including the agenda and all the resolutions submitted for your approval.

We also invite you to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on our website, which will be updated to specify, if necessary, the final terms of participation to this Shareholders' Meeting.

I would like to thank you for your confidence and for your attention to the resolutions submitted to your approval.

Yours sincerely

Fabrice Barthélemy

Chief Executive Officer

Notice Meeting 2023

3

AGENDAOFTHESHAREHOLDERS'MEETINGDATEDAPRIL21,2023

2. Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting dated April 21, 2023

On an ordinary basis

  1. Approval of the company financial statements for the 2022 financial year
  2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year
  3. Allocation of profits for the 2022 financial year
  4. Reappointment of Mr. Didier Michaud Daniel as member of the Supervisory Board for a duration of four (4) years
  5. Reappointment of Ms. Françoise Leroy as member of the Supervisory Board for a duration of four (4) years
  6. Ratification of the appointment by cooptation of Ms. Marine Charles as a member of the Supervisory Board
  7. Ratification of the appointment by cooptation of Ms. Tina Mayn as a member of the Supervisory Board
  8. Approval of the information relating to the compensation of corporate officers for the 2022 financial year
  1. Approval of the compensation paid or awarded to Mr. Fabrice Barthélemy, Chairman of the Management Board, for the 2022 financial year
  2. Approval of the compensation paid or awarded to Mr. Raphaël Bauer, member of the Management Board, for the 2022 financial year
  3. Approval of the compensation paid or awarded to Mr. Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the 2022 financial year
  4. Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Management Board
  5. Approval of the compensation policy for the member of the Management Board
  6. Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
  7. Approval of the compensation policy for the members of the Supervisory Board
  8. Authorisation to be given to the Management Board to purchase Company shares

On an extraordinary basis

  1. Authorisation to be given to the Management Board to allocate free shares to employees and/or certain corporate officers of the Company or of related companies
  2. Delegation of authority to the Management Board to decide to increase the share capital by capitalisation of premiums, reserves, profits or other

On an ordinary basis

19. Delegation of authority to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

20. Powers to carry out formalities.

Notice Meeting 2023

4

HOWTOPARTICIPATETOTHESHAREHOLDERS'MEETING

Preliminary formalities to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting

3. How to participate to the Shareholders' Meeting

3.1 Preliminary formalities to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting

Any shareholder, regardless of the number of shares held, may participate in this Shareholders' Meeting.

Shareholders must provide proof of ownership of their share(s) by the second business day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at midnight (Paris time):

For the pure or registered shareholder:

For the bearer shareholder:

By the book-entry of their share(s) in the registered share account held for the Company by its By the book-entry of their share(s) in the bearer share account held by the authorized bank or centralizing body Uptevia (Service Assemblées Générales - Immeuble FLORES - 12 place des financial intermediary ("the financial intermediary"). This registration must be evidenced by a

Etats-Unis CS 40083 - 92549 Montrouge Cedex).shareholding certificate issued by the financial intermediary (if applicable by electronic means under the conditions provided for in Article R. 225-61 of the French Commercial Code) and attached to the single voting form for postal voting or voting by proxy (the "Voting form"), or to the request for an admission card.

Notice Meeting 2023

5

