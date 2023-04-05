Tarkett : Notice of meeting brochure 2023

MESSAGEFROMTHECHIEFEXECUTIVEOFFICER

1. Message from the Chief Executive Officer

Dear Madam, Dear Sir, Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to invite you to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tarkett which will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. in the Auditorium located on the ground floor of the registered office (Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini - 92919 Paris la Défense).

This Shareholders' Meeting will be an opportunity for you to learn about the Group's activities and to ask questions before voting on the resolutions submitted for your approval.

In the following pages, you will find all the information you need to participate in this Shareholders' Meeting, including the agenda and all the resolutions submitted for your approval.

We also invite you to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on our website, which will be updated to specify, if necessary, the final terms of participation to this Shareholders' Meeting.

I would like to thank you for your confidence and for your attention to the resolutions submitted to your approval.

Yours sincerely

Fabrice Barthélemy

Chief Executive Officer