PARIS, FRANCE, July 29th, 2023 - Publication on related party transactions in accordance with Articles

22-10-30 and R. 22-10-19 of the French Commercial Code- Signing of a related party transaction between Tarkett and Tarkett Participation regarding the repurchase of Tarkett shares held by Tarkett Participation

On July 26, 2023, the Supervisory Board of Tarkett, approved the signing of an agreement for the repurchase by Tarkett of 280,000 Tarkett shares from Tarkett Participation. The signing of the share purchase agreement took place on July 28, 2023 and the settlement-delivery of the shares will take place at the end of August. The price per Tarkett share is 11.60 euros, and the total purchase price is 3,248,000 euros.

The purpose of this acquisition is to enable Tarkett to deliver 388,701 free performance shares, which will be definitively acquired by their beneficiaries on August 1, 2023.

This agreement is a related party transaction, Tarkett Participation being a shareholder holding more than 10% of Tarkett's voting rights. In accordance with Article R.22-10-19 of the French Commercial Code, Tarkett's last annual profit amounts to 49,787,556.40 euros for the financial year ended on December 31, 2022.

The Supervisory Board considered that this transaction is in the corporate interest of Tarkett for the following reasons:

As Tarkett does not have the possibility to issue new shares for the delivery of the performance shares, the acquisition of shares from other shareholders appears to be the only solution to enable Tarkett to deliver the shares;

The acquisition of shares allows Tarkett to fulfill its obligations vis-à-vis the beneficiaries of performance shares; and

vis-à-vis the beneficiaries of performance shares; and The purchase price is lower than the closing price of the shares on the day the share purchase agreement is signed.

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.4 billion in 2022. The Group employs 12,000 employees and has 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build 'The Way to Better