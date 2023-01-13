Tarkett : ambitious 2030 climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)New window

Press release

Tarkett Group

Tarkett's ambitious 2030 climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

PARIS, FRANCE, January, 12 2023 - Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced today its near-termscience-based emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) 1.

By 2030, Tarkett commits to reduce by 50% absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a 2019 base year. Tarkett also commits to reduce by 27.5% absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and end-of-life treatment of sold products within the same timeframe2. This is fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming.

Overall, Tarkett's climate roadmap aims at achieving by 2030 a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain, including the scope 3 emissions representing 90% of Tarkett's overall GHG emissions.3

"There is an urgency to act now against climate change" says Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett's Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer. "The latest climate science shows it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C, but we are dangerously close to reaching that threshold. Setting climate targets for the entire value chain is a win-win situation - it helps reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions and those of our customers. At Tarkett, we are partnering with our stakeholders to change the ground rules together. Less waste and lower emissions are the two fundamental axes we work on to transform the whole building industry. This approval by the SBTi is another proof that our climate ambition is the right one!"

In December 2022, Tarkett achieved an A- score (leadership level) at CDP, the world's leading climate performance and reporting platform. Tarkett is therefore the only flooring manufacturer in 2022 to have reached that high level of climate maturity at CDP. More than 18,700 companies worth

60.8 trillion USD - half of global market capitalization - disclosed environmental and climate data through CDP in 2022.

The Sciences Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. The target boundary includes biogenic land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks . Scope 3 emissions are generated by activities across our value chain, such as our suppliers' emission through raw material extractions and processing, shipment of goods and end of use emissions.

