Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Tarkett
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKTT   FR0004188670

TARKETT

(TKTT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:06 2023-01-12 am EST
12.60 EUR    0.00%
04:10aTarkett : ambitious 2030 climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)New window
PU
2022The Floor Show Announces the Partnership with Tarkett
CI
2022James Hardie Industries Names Europe Chief
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tarkett : ambitious 2030 climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)New window

01/13/2023 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

____________

Tarkett Group

Tarkett's ambitious 2030 climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

PARIS, FRANCE, January, 12 2023 - Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced today its near-termscience-based emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) 1.

By 2030, Tarkett commits to reduce by 50% absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a 2019 base year. Tarkett also commits to reduce by 27.5% absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and end-of-life treatment of sold products within the same timeframe2. This is fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming.

Overall, Tarkett's climate roadmap aims at achieving by 2030 a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain, including the scope 3 emissions representing 90% of Tarkett's overall GHG emissions.3

"There is an urgency to act now against climate change" says Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett's Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer. "The latest climate science shows it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C, but we are dangerously close to reaching that threshold. Setting climate targets for the entire value chain is a win-win situation - it helps reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions and those of our customers. At Tarkett, we are partnering with our stakeholders to change the ground rules together. Less waste and lower emissions are the two fundamental axes we work on to transform the whole building industry. This approval by the SBTi is another proof that our climate ambition is the right one!"

In December 2022, Tarkett achieved an A- score (leadership level) at CDP, the world's leading climate performance and reporting platform. Tarkett is therefore the only flooring manufacturer in 2022 to have reached that high level of climate maturity at CDP. More than 18,700 companies worth

60.8 trillion USD - half of global market capitalization - disclosed environmental and climate data through CDP in 2022.

Media contacts

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com -Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com

  1. The Sciences Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.
  2. The target boundary includes biogenic land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.
  3. Scope 3 emissions are generated by activities across our value chain, such as our suppliers' emission through raw material extractions and processing, shipment of goods and end of use emissions.

1

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Tarkett is committed to building "The Way to Better Floors" with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint. The Group has implemented an eco- innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT).

www.tarkett-group.com

2

Disclaimer

Tarkett SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TARKETT
04:10aTarkett : ambitious 2030 climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative ..
PU
2022The Floor Show Announces the Partnership with Tarkett
CI
2022James Hardie Industries Names Europe Chief
MT
2022Q3 2022 Revenue : Turnover growth driven by solid performance in Sports and sales price in..
GL
2022Tarkett S.A. Reports Group Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 202..
CI
2022Tarkett : 2022 Q3 ResultsNew window
PU
2022TARKETT : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
2022Tarkett S.A.(ENXTPA:TKTT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2022TARKETT : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
2022Tarkett Refreshes and Expanded iQ Granit and iQ Eminent Collections
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARKETT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 335 M 3 608 M 3 608 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 506 M 547 M 547 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 821 M 888 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 12 008
Free-Float 9,58%
Chart TARKETT
Duration : Period :
Tarkett Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARKETT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,60 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Dominique Barthélemy Chairman-Management Board
Raphael Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Eric La Bonnardière Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carine Vinardi EVP-Operations, Head-Group Research & Development
Herve Legrand Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARKETT9.57%888
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC13.48%11 217
FORBO HOLDING AG6.62%1 853
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD16.57%1 290
DYNASTY CERAMIC0.71%763
D&O HOME COLLECTION GROUP CO.,LTD11.66%482