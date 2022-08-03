Tarku Resources : Report more High-Grade Results on its Silver Strike Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce the results of a sampling campaign completed at the historic Solstice Mine, within the 100% owned Silver Strike Project, located in the Tombstone Mining District Cochise County, Arizona.

Highlights:

552.5 g/t Ag Eq , including 482 g/t Ag and 1% lead-zinc combined

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku Resources said: As more high-grade results continue to roll in from our Silver Strike Project, the Solstice Zone has given us results that fully justify further exploration. The samples have demonstrated that the remaining silver content is more substantial than we expected, and that the interception of the conjugate veins sets controls higher-grade zones. These intersections form high-grade ore shoots within breccias and stockworks, that remain open at depth, and control the distribution of high-grade silver-lead-zinc-manganese mineralization at the Solstice Zone. This new information will be critical as we finalise targeting for the upcoming are 6,000m drill program.

Solstice Area:

The assay results come from grab and chip samples taken in June 2022 during managements site visit to the project. Samples were taken to test different areas along the Solstice exploration adit, opened during the 1990's, which aimed to explore the veins around the historic Solstice Mine. Tarku's program focused on the enrichment associated with the intersection of two veining systems (N030 and N090) that create cigar shaped ore shoots, which dip steeply to the northwest (see figure below). These enriched zones were historically worked at the Solstice Mine until 240 feet where they hit the water table. According to Tarku's results, background silver content in a single vein appears to grade between 10 and 90g/t silver (or 0.3 to 3 oz/t silver), while the ore shoots contain silver grades between 180 and 482 g/t silver (or 6 to 15 oz/t silver).

According to historical compilation, the Solstice Mine has been sporadically worked from a vertical shaft between 1914 and 1940 producing 475 tons of ore containing 20,761 oz of Ag, 107 oz of Au, 841 lb of Cu and 133,865 lb of Pb. During those years the historic miners biggest challenge remained the water table around 240 feet below surface opening today's potential for substantial mineralization at depth.

Tarku's focus during the next drill program at the Solstice area will be to test the depth continuity of those ore shoots and to demonstrate the stability of the mineralization high-grade values.

Assay Results:

The following table summarized all results received from the Solstice Adit Sampling program completed in June 2022:

Sample # Location Ag Eq,

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Comb. Pb+Zn (%) Mn

(%) 01 Solstice Adit 113.90 46.9 0.24 0.03 0.77 0.48 1.3 3.70 02 Solstice Adit 27.56 10.4 0.15 0.00 0.03 0.07 0.1 1.16 03 Solstice Adit 15.18 6.6 0.07 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.1 1.41 04 Solstice Adit 354.30 187.0 0.96 0.02 1.40 0.92 2.3 6.01 05 Solstice Adit 122.59 91.1 0.17 0.00 0.19 0.24 0.4 3.17 06 Solstice Adit 52.25 17.8 0.06 0.00 0.48 0.35 0.8 2.78 07A Solstice Adit 147.10 95.8 0.17 0.01 0.11 0.75 0.9 7.35 07B Solstice Adit 20.58 8.9 0.03 0.00 0.04 0.18 0.2 0.74 08 Solstice Adit 72.28 36.4 0.13 0.02 0.23 0.36 0.6 5.80 09 Solstice Adit 47.28 24.2 0.13 0.00 0.09 0.20 0.3 1.71 10A Solstice Adit 303.09 244.0 0.20 0.01 0.42 0.64 1.1 7.20 10B Solstice Adit 2.57 1.0 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.0 0.10 10C Solstice Adit 40.38 7.3 0.23 0.00 0.29 0.10 0.4 2.51 11 Solstice Adit 358.20 280.0 0.12 0.03 0.37 1.26 1.6 4.29 12 Solstice Adit 6.07 1.4 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.05 0.1 0.20 13 Solstice Adit 5.61 2.7 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.1 0.23 14 Solstice Adit 407.28 353.0 0.28 0.05 0.30 0.37 0.7 3.14 15 Solstice Adit 131.44 56.6 0.28 0.01 1.14 0.38 1.5 4.21 16A Solstice Adit 552.46 482.0 0.33 0.06 0.57 0.44 1.0 6.01 16B Solstice Adit 49.78 33.2 0.03 0.00 0.13 0.22 0.4 1.90

Ag Equivalent (AgEq): Only samples with over 5g/t Ag and over 0.05g/t Au were used - Prices of $20/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold (ratio Au:Ag = 90:1), $3.30/lb copper (ratio Cu:Ag = 0.01:1), $0.90/lb lead (ratio Pb:Ag = 0.002:1) and $1.38/lb zinc (ratio Zn:Ag = 0.003:1) were used for equivalent calculations. 100% recoveries have been considered as no metallurgical study has been made yet.

QA/QC and Qualified persons

Samples collected from the Solstice adit were in the form of short panels and grab samples from the walls of the workings. Samples were described, sealed and sent to ALS Geochemistry's preparatory laboratory in Twin Falls, Idaho. Samples were crushed and 250g pulverized to >85% passing 75 microns. Prepared pulps were sent from Twin Falls to ALS laboratory in Vancouver, Canada for aqua regia extraction with ICP-MS super trace gold and multielement analysis: AUME-ST43.

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarku, the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

Figure looking N275° of the Solstice Zone showing the historical Solstice Mine location, Tarku's 2021 drill holes results and 2022 Solstice exploration adit high-grade samples location and illustrating the depth potential associated with the Ore Shoots steeply dipping to the NW.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCBQ:TRKUF)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona.

In Arizona, within the famous Tombstone District, Tarku owns 100% of the 29 km2 Silver Strike Project. Silver Strike has been interpreted by management to have the protentional for similar CRD Deposits comparable to the Hermosa Project, located 80km west in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, which South32 acquired for USD 1.8 billion in 2018. Tarku is currently planning a deep-penetrating and high-resolution geophysical survey over the priority targets, with a minimum of 5,000-meter drill program to follow this year.

In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt. The Detour Belt has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. Tarku has now commenced a deep-penetration and high-definition IP geophysical survey over priority area on Atlas and Apollo Projects, and a minimum of 3,000-meter drill program is planned to follow this during 2022.

