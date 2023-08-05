Tarmat Limited announced that resignation of Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal from the post of Director (Non-Executive - Non-Independent) of the company effective close of business hours on August 4, 2023 due to his due to his personal and unavoidable circumstances. Mr. Jayeshkumar Manjibhai Patel resigned from the post of Director (Executive - Non-Independent) of the company effective close of business hours on 04 August, 2023 due to his personal and unavoidable circumstances. The company also announced the appointment of Mr. Jerry Varghese and Mr. Dilip Varghese as Additional Directors (Non-Executive - Non- independent) of the company effective August 4, 2023.

Profile of Mr. Jerry Varghese: Date of birth: May 7, 1950; qualifications and experience: BE (Mechanical) from Mumbai University and has over 40 years of experience in the construction industry. Profile of Mr. Dilip Varghese: Date of birth: February 12, 1950. qualifications and experience: Bachelor of Science (management) and Bachelor of Science (marketing), SAP Certification.

Exp. 15 years in construction industry.