NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.  Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies. 

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) click to participate

    PGT Innovations has agreed to merge with MITER Brands. Under the proposed transaction PGT shareholders will receive $42.00 in cash per share.

  • Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TAST) click to participate 

    Carrols Restaurant Group has agreed to merge with Restaurant Brands International. Under the agreement, shareholders of Carrols Restaurant are set to receive $9.55 per share in cash.

  • Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) click to participate 

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. Under the terms of the agreement, Taro shareholders will receive $43.00 per share in cash.

  • Ansys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANSS) click to participate  

    According to the merger agreement, Ansys shareholders are set to receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock per Ansys share. Post-transaction, Ansys shareholders are anticipated to hold about 16.5% of the merged entity on a pro forma basis.

