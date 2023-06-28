Appointment of Director

On June 27, 2023, at a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Taro" or the "Company"), the Board has appointed Mr. Oded H. Sarig, Ph. D, to serve as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Professor Dov Pekelman.

In addition, at the recommendation of the special committee (the "Special Committee") that was established by the Board to consider the proposal submitted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on May 26, 2023 as previously announced, the Board appointed Mr. Sarig to serve as a third member of the Special Committee (to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Professor Pekelman). The Board has affirmatively determined that Mr. Sarig qualifies as an independent director (under the criteria set forth in Section 303A.02 of the New York Stock Exchange listed company manual) and a non-affiliated director (under the definition provided in the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999).