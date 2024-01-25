Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 157.15 million compared to USD 139.2 million a year ago. Net income was USD 20.21 million compared to USD 7.27 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.54 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.54 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 464.24 million compared to USD 426.37 million a year ago. Net income was USD 38.79 million compared to USD 18.53 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.03 compared to USD 0.49 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.03 compared to USD 0.49 a year ago.