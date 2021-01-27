Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.    TARO   IL0010827181

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(TARO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Provides Results for December 31, 2020

01/27/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Highlights ─ compared to December 31, 2019

  • Net sales of $140.1 million decreased $7.5 million.
  • Gross profit of $73.2 million (52.2% of net sales compared to 63.7%) decreased $20.9 million, primarily due to continued price erosion, unfavorable impact from COVID, change in product mix, and certain one-time charges.
  • Research and development (R&D) expenses of $14.1 million decreased $0.9 million.
  • Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $22.8 million increased $1.9 million.
  • Operating income of $36.3 million (25.9% of net sales compared to 39.4%) decreased $21.9 million.
  • Interest and other financial income of $4.0 million decreased $4.5 million, reflecting the low global interest rate environment.
  • Foreign Exchange (FX) expense of $2.0 million compared to FX income of $3.3 million ─ an unfavorable impact of $5.3 million.
  • Tax expense of $6.1 million increased $3.2 million; with the effective tax rate of 15.6% compared to 4.1%. The prior year quarter reflects the impact from a non-recurring item.
  • Net income attributable to Taro was $32.9 million compared to $67.7 million, a $34.8 million decrease ─ resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.86 compared to $1.76.

Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 Highlights ─ compared to December 31, 2019

  • Net sales of $400.6 million decreased $69.2 million.
  • Gross profit of $219.7 million (54.8% of net sales compared to 63.3%) decreased $77.7 million, primarily due to the aforementioned factors.
  • R&D expenses of $43.6 million were in line with the previous year.
  • SG&A of $69.1 million increased $4.8 million.
  • Settlements and loss contingencies of $478.9 million reflect the one-time settlement charge (taken in the first quarter) which consists of $418.9 million related to the global resolution of the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) investigations into the U.S. generic pharmaceutical industry and an additional provision of $60.0 million related to ongoing multi-jurisdiction civil antitrust matters; however, there can be no assurance as to the ultimate outcome.
  • Operating (loss) of $(371.9) million compared to operating income of $189.3 million. Excluding the settlement and loss contingencies charges, operating income was $107.0 million, a decrease of $82.3 million, and as a percentage of net sales was 26.7% compared to 40.3%.
  • Interest and other financial income decreased $10.0 million to $17.0 million.
  • FX expense of $1.2 million compared to FX income of $11.1 million ─ an unfavorable impact of $12.4 million.
  • Tax expense of $18.5 million decreased $21.0 million. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, the effective tax rate was 14.8% compared to 17.2%.
  • Net (loss) attributable to Taro was $(356.9) million compared to net income of $190.0 million, resulting in diluted (loss) earnings per share of $(9.33) compared to $4.93. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, net income was $107.1 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $2.80.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Cash flow (used in) operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, was $(5.3) million. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, cash flow provided by operations was $97.5 million compared to $222.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019.
  • As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (both short and long-term) of $1.55 billion decreased $18.2 million from March 31, 2020.

Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “While many of our products maintain their leading market share, our lower sales are principally the result of reduced U.S. volumes; a reflection of the impact related to COVID-19. Continuing our investment in R&D to build our pipeline is critical to our business growth. We continue to concentrate on creating shareholder value as demonstrated by our R&D investment, the share repurchase program, as well as continuing to explore investments in strategic opportunities.”

FDA Approvals and Filings

The Company recently received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for one Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”): Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%. The Company currently has a total of seventeen ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including five tentative approvals.

Share Repurchase Program - Returning Capital to Shareholders

On November 4, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase of ordinary shares up to $300 million. The repurchase authorization enables the Company to purchase its ordinary shares from time to time through open market purchases (including 10b5-1 trading plans), privately negotiated transactions, tender offer or other means, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other regulations. No time period has been set for the repurchase program, and any such program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 53,328 shares at an average price of $71.29.

The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is presented on an unaudited basis and is subject to change.

************************

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2021. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

**Financial Tables Follow**

 
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
 

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Sales, net

$

140,145

 

$

147,683

 

$

400,622

 

$

469,829

 

Cost of sales

 

66,957

 

 

53,557

 

 

180,900

 

 

172,375

 

Gross profit

 

73,188

 

 

94,126

 

 

219,722

 

 

297,454

 

 
Operating Expenses:
Research and development

 

14,081

 

 

14,996

 

 

43,565

 

 

43,978

 

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

 

22,798

 

 

20,932

 

 

69,121

 

 

64,302

 

Settlements and loss contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

478,924

 

 

(150

)

Operating income (loss)

 

36,309

 

 

58,198

 

 

(371,888

)

 

189,324

 

 
Financial (income) expense, net:
Interest and other financial income

 

(4,001

)

 

(8,531

)

 

(16,989

)

 

(27,012

)

Foreign exchange expense (income)

 

2,036

 

 

(3,287

)

 

1,207

 

 

(11,147

)

Other gain, net

 

863

 

 

534

 

 

2,792

 

 

2,211

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

39,137

 

 

70,550

 

 

(353,313

)

 

229,694

 

Tax expense

 

6,101

 

 

2,874

 

 

18,545

 

 

39,565

 

Net income (loss)

 

33,036

 

 

67,676

 

 

(371,858

)

 

190,129

 

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

117

 

 

(6

)

 

(14,991

)

 

84

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Taro

$

32,919

 

$

67,682

 

$

(356,867

)

$

190,045

 

 
Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted

$

0.86

 

$

1.76

 

$

(9.33

)

$

4.93

 

 
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic and Diluted

 

38,254,231

 

 

38,502,440

 

 

38,256,963

 

 

38,526,806

 

 
May not foot due to rounding.
 
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
December 31, March 31,

 

2020

 

2020

ASSETS (unaudited) (audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

552,918

 

$

513,354

Marketable securities

 

521,041

 

 

595,383

Accounts receivable and other:
Trade, net

 

228,825

 

 

235,221

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

 

49,963

 

 

35,567

Inventories

 

169,527

 

 

153,073

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

1,522,274

 

 

1,532,598

Marketable securities

 

476,248

 

 

459,639

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

206,296

 

 

209,961

Deferred income taxes

 

134,799

 

 

106,693

Other assets

 

32,207

 

 

32,361

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,371,824

 

$

2,341,252

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables

$

45,409

 

$

28,858

Other current liabilities

 

538,668

 

 

193,873

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

584,077

 

 

222,731

Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities

 

37,174

 

 

8,762

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

621,251

 

 

231,493

 
Taro shareholders' equity

 

1,759,668

 

 

2,103,864

Non-controlling interest

 

(9,095

)

 

5,895

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,371,824

 

$

2,341,252

 
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
Nine Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income

$

(371,858

)

$

190,129

 

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

17,337

 

 

16,101

 

Change in derivative instruments, net

 

(390

)

 

(3,395

)

Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities, bank deposits and inter-company balances

 

(4,288

)

 

(11,061

)

Deferred income taxes, net

 

(31,877

)

 

(2,076

)

Decrease in trade receivables, net

 

6,395

 

 

10,618

 

Increase in inventories, net

 

(16,454

)

 

(9,796

)

(Increase) decrease in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other

 

(11,962

)

 

27,407

 

Increase in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables

 

405,233

 

 

5,263

 

Loss (income) from marketable securities, net

 

2,579

 

 

(1,182

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(5,285

)

 

222,008

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net

 

(14,210

)

 

(19,350

)

Investment in other intangible assets

 

(117

)

 

(1,016

)

Proceeds from (investment in) marketable securities, net

 

60,122

 

 

(233,393

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

45,795

 

 

(253,759

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury stock

 

(3,243

)

 

(26,827

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(3,243

)

 

(26,827

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

2,297

 

 

488

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

39,564

 

 

(58,090

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

513,354

 

 

567,451

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

552,918

 

$

509,361

 

 
Cash Paid during the year for:
Income taxes

$

24,169

 

$

38,773

 

Cash Received during the year for:
Income taxes

$

4,093

 

$

24,819

 

Non-cash investing transactions:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable

$

453

 

$

1,479

 

Non-cash financing transactions:
Purchase of intangible assets

$

 

$

750

 

Purchase of treasury stock

$

559

 

$

 

Purchase (sale) of marketable securities

$

580

 

$

(145

)

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
05:56pTARO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pTARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for December 31, 2020
BU
01/20TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 27..
BU
2020HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to $80 F..
MT
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for September 30, 2020
AQ
2020TARO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for September 30, 2020
BU
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Second Quarter Results on October 2..
BU
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Launches Specialty Generic Deferiprone Tablets,..
AQ
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Launches Specialty Generic Deferiprone Tablets,..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 563 M - -
Net income 2021 -313 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 944 M 2 944 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 464
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 80,00 $
Last Close Price 76,95 $
Spread / Highest target 3,96%
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman
Itamar Karsenti Vice President & Head-Operations
Daphne Yan Huang VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Avi Avramoff Vice President & Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.81%2 944
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%448 796
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.51%312 213
NOVARTIS AG0.81%214 457
PFIZER INC.1.36%207 384
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.89%203 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ