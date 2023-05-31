Advanced search
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K

05/31/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
Resignation of Director

On May 30, 2023, Dov Pekelman, a director of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Taro"), submitted his resignation from the board of directors (the "Board") of Taro to Taro's Chairman of the Board, Dilip Shanghvi. In doing so, Mr. Pekelman cited his age, his health, and his desire to reduce his business activities and obligations.

Disclaimer

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:06:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
05:07pTaro Pharmaceutical Industries : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K
PU
05/30Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
05/30Sector Update: Health Care
MT
05/30Taro Pharmaceutical Receives Takeover Offer From Sun Pharmaceutical for $38 Per Share i..
MT
05/30Taro Pharmaceutical Shares Surge Premarket as Sun Pharma Proposes Buyout
DJ
05/30Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/29Sun Pharmaceutical Offers to Acquire Remaining Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical
MT
05/26Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Indicative Non-binding Proposal (the “Proposal&rdqu..
PU
05/24Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter End..
CI
05/23Taro : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 577 M - -
Net income 2023 27,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 357 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 455
Free-Float 15,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,10 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,05%
Managers and Directors
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Coote Chief Financial, VP & Accounting Officer
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman of the board
Avi Avramoff Vice President & Head-Research & Development
Richard Glaze Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.24.31%1 357
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 845
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.78%405 567
NOVO NORDISK A/S18.98%360 370
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.60%277 012
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.90%257 213
