Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Resignation of Director - Form 6-K

Resignation of Director
On May 30, 2023, Dov Pekelman, a director of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Taro"), submitted his resignation from the board of directors (the "Board") of Taro to Taro's Chairman of the Board, Dilip Shanghvi. In doing so, Mr. Pekelman cited his age, his health, and his desire to reduce his business activities and obligations.
Disclaimer
