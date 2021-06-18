Log in
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Annual Report on Form 20-F Available For Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

06/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro”) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), is available within the Investor Relations section of Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by sending requests to:

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
3 Skyline Drive
Hawthorne, NY 10532
Attn.: William J. Coote or
via email to William.Coote@Taro.com

Additionally, the report may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit Taro’s website at www.taro.com.


© Business Wire 2021
