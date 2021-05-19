Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Provides Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 05/19/2021 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. Quarter ended March 31, 2021 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2020 Net sales of $148.3 million decreased $26.6 million. The prior year quarter was higher than normal partly due to stocking up by customers as the outbreak of COVID-19 was beginning.

Gross profit of $76.9 million (51.9% of net sales compared to 58.5%) decreased $25.3 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $16.6 million marginally increased.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $22.2 million decreased $6.9 million.

Settlements and loss contingencies of $80.0 million reflect an additional legal contingency provision related to ongoing multi-jurisdiction civil antitrust matters; however, there can be no assurance as to the ultimate outcome.

Operating (loss) of $(41.9) million compared to operating income of $57.2 million. Excluding the settlement and loss contingencies charges, operating income was $38.1 million, a decrease of $19.1 million, and as a percentage of net sales was 25.7% compared to 32.7%.

Interest and other financial income of $3.2 million decreased $3.4 million, reflecting the continuing low global interest rate environment.

Foreign Exchange (FX) income of $0.8 million compared to $3.7 million ─ an unfavorable impact of $2.8 million.

Tax (benefit) of $(8.9) million compared to tax expense of $13.9 million. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, the effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 20.4%.

Net (loss) attributable to Taro was $(29.8) million compared to net income of $54.2 million, resulting in diluted (loss) per share of $(0.78) compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.42. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, net income was $31.0 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.81. Year ended March 31, 2021 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2020 Net sales of $549.0 million decreased $95.8 million.

Gross profit of $296.7 million (54.0% of net sales compared to 62.0%) decreased $103.1 million.

R&D expenses of $60.2 million remained in line with the prior year.

SG&A of $91.4 million decreased $2.1 million.

Settlements and loss contingencies of $558.9 million reflect the one-time settlement charge which consists of $418.9 million related to the global resolution of the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) investigations into the U.S. generic pharmaceutical industry and a $140.0 million provision related to ongoing multi-jurisdiction civil antitrust matters; however, there can be no assurance as to the ultimate outcome.

Operating (loss) of $(413.8) million compared to operating income of $246.5 million. Excluding the settlement and loss contingencies charges, operating income was $145.1 million, a decrease of $101.4 million, and as a percentage of net sales was 26.4% compared to 38.2%.

Interest and other financial income decreased $13.5 million to $20.2 million.

FX expense of $0.4 million compared to FX income of $14.8 million ─ an unfavorable impact of $15.2 million.

Tax expense of $9.7 million decreased $43.8 million from $53.5 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, the effective tax rate was 15.7% compared to 17.9%.

Net (loss) attributable to Taro was $(386.7) million compared to net income of $244.2 million, resulting in diluted (loss) per share of $(10.12) compared to diluted earnings per share of $6.35. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, net income was $141.4 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $3.70. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights Cash flow provided by operations for the year ended March 31, 2021, was $45.8 million. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, cash flow provided by operations was $130.3 million compared to $271.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (both short and long-term) increased $12.5 million to $1.58 billion from March 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents reflects the impact from a $102.8 million payment under the DOJ settlement agreement and share repurchases of $24.2 million. Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “While we are encouraged by the sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and the general trend of revenue this year, we continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it is having on the overall marketplace. Despite the difficult operating environment, we continue to maintain our leading market share, with 70% of our products ranking in the top two in the U.S. generic market. We continue to concentrate on creating shareholder value by continuing our R&D investment, maintaining a healthy pipeline, a robust, consistent flow of ANDA submissions and approvals from the FDA, and timely and successful launches of our products.” FDA Approvals and Filings The Company recently received three approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for an Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDAs”); Imiquimod Cream USP, 3.75%, Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05% and Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5%. In total, the Company reported eight FDA approvals in the year. The Company currently has a total of twenty ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including five tentative approvals. Share Repurchase Program - Returning Capital to Shareholders On November 4, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase of ordinary shares up to $300 million. The repurchase authorization enables the Company to purchase its ordinary shares from time to time through open market purchases (including 10b5-1 trading plans), privately negotiated transactions, tender offer or other means, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other regulations. No time period has been set for the repurchase program, and any such program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 278,705 shares at an average price of $75.98. In total, through March 31, 2021, the Company has repurchased 332,033 shares at an average price of $75.23. Taro Announces the Launch of New Skincare Brand, Bee Rx™ On May 1, 2021, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. launched its newest brand in a growing family: Bee Rx™, a new kind of wellness. Bee Rx™ products are manufactured in New Zealand, using a clinically proven, unique combination of medical grade kanuka honey and bee venom. Bee Rx™ launch product line includes anti-aging serums, lip plumpers, and acne blemish repair. The Company cautions that the foregoing 2021 financial information is unaudited and is subject to change. ************************ About Taro Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC. Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2021. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise. **Financial Tables Follow** TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Sales, net $ 148,348 $ 174,940 $ 548,970 $ 644,769 Cost of sales 71,414 72,668 252,314 245,044 Gross profit 76,934 102,272 296,656 399,725 Operating Expenses: Research and development 16,587 15,799 60,152 59,777 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 22,234 29,111 91,355 93,413 Settlements and loss contingencies 80,000 150 558,924 — Operating (loss) income (41,887 ) 57,212 (413,775 ) 246,535 Financial (income) expense, net: Interest and other financial income (3,185 ) (6,633 ) (20,174 ) (33,645 ) Foreign exchange (income) expense (842 ) (3,690 ) 365 (14,837 ) Other gain, net 100 808 2,892 3,018 (Loss) income before income taxes (37,760 ) 68,343 (391,073 ) 298,035 Tax (benefit) expense (8,878 ) 13,920 9,667 53,485 Net (loss) income (28,882 ) 54,423 (400,740 ) 244,550 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 904 225 (14,087 ) 309 Net (loss) income attributable to Taro $ (29,786 ) $ 54,198 $ (386,653 ) $ 244,241 Net (loss) income per ordinary share attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted $ (0.78 ) $ 1.42 $ (10.12 ) $ 6.35 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic and Diluted 38,065,388 38,258,337 38,209,726 38,460,056 May not foot due to rounding. TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 605,177 $ 513,354 Marketable securities 418,480 595,383 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 213,539 235,221 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 53,347 35,567 Inventories 180,292 153,073 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,470,835 1,532,598 Marketable securities 557,209 459,639 Property, plant and equipment, net 205,508 209,961 Deferred income taxes 142,007 106,693 Other assets 31,314 32,361 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,406,873 $ 2,341,252 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 61,166 $ 28,858 Other current liabilities 615,135 193,873 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 676,301 222,731 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 35,115 8,762 TOTAL LIABILITIES 711,416 231,493 Taro shareholders' equity 1,703,649 2,103,864 Non-controlling interest (8,192 ) 5,895 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,406,873 $ 2,341,252 TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (400,740 ) $ 244,550 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,680 21,383 Realized loss on sale of long-lived assets 92 28 Change in derivative instruments, net (236 ) (2,649 ) Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities and bank deposits (4,588 ) (11,600 ) Deferred income taxes, net (38,413 ) 7,584 Decrease in trade receivables, net 21,683 2,724 Increase in inventories, net (27,219 ) (4,994 ) (Increase) decrease in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other (16,325 ) 12,137 Increase in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables 482,520 782 Loss from marketable securities, net 5,316 1,660 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,770 271,605 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (16,983 ) (26,610 ) Investment in other intangible assets (161 ) (1,783 ) Proceeds from (investment in) marketable securities, net 84,885 (269,769 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 67,741 (298,162 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (24,196 ) (26,984 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,196 ) (26,984 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,508 (556 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 91,823 (54,097 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 513,354 567,451 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 605,177 $ 513,354 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 29,377 $ 54,536 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 4,093 $ 24,331 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,997 $ 1,477 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of intangible assets $ 15 $ — Purchase of treasury stock $ 782 $ — Purchase of marketable securities $ 9,417 $ 9,159 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005955/en/

© Business Wire 2021 All news about TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 05:49p TARO : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:31p TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for the Year Ended March 31, .. BU 05/12 TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Full Year Results on May 19, 2021 BU 01/28 TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Q3 Earnings, Sales Drop MT 01/27 TARO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 01/27 TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for December 31, 2020 BU 01/20 TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 2.. BU 2020 TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Taro Pha.. MT 2020 TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for September 30, 2020 AQ 2020 TARO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ