Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARO   IL0010827181

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(TARO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : to Announce Full Year Results on May 19, 2021

05/12/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for year ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
05:59pTARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : to Announce Full Year Results on May 19, 2021
BU
01/28TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : Q3 Earnings, Sales Drop
MT
01/27TARO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : Provides Results for December 31, 2020
BU
01/20TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 2..
BU
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Taro Pha..
MT
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : Provides Results for September 30, 2020
AQ
2020TARO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : Provides Results for September 30, 2020
BU
2020TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES  : to Announce Second Quarter Results on October ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 M - -
Net income 2021 -322 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 761 M 2 761 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 464
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 81,00 $
Last Close Price 72,18 $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daphne Yan Huang VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman
Avi Avramoff Vice President & Head-Research & Development
Richard Glaze Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-1.69%2 761
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.31%444 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.32%285 850
PFIZER, INC.8.29%219 501
ABBVIE INC.7.22%202 921
NOVARTIS AG-5.65%196 492