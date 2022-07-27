Taro Provides Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Quarter ended June 30, 2022* Highlights ─ compared to June 30, 2021

Net sales increased $9.6 million, or 6.5%, to $156.7 million.

Gross profit of $81.6 million (52.1% of net sales) compared to $77.7 million (52.8% of net sales).

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $11.5 million decreased $1.4 million.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses of $56.1 million increased $32.1 million.

Operating income of $14.0 million (8.9% of net sales) compared to an operating loss of $(19.2) million. Excluding the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year quarter, operating income was $40.8 million (27.7% of net sales).

Interest and other financial income of $1.9 million decreased $1.1 million.

Tax expense of $2.0 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year quarter, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 12.3% as compared to 6.1% in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to Taro was $14.1 million compared to net loss of $(18.8) million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.37 compared to (loss) per share of $(0.50). Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year quarter, net income was $41.2 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.09.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash flow used in operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $58.0 million. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, cash flow provided by operations was $9.6 million compared to $44.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (both short- and long-term) decreased $74.7 million to $1.18 billion from March 31, 2022; principally the result of a $67.6 million settlement payment to the Direct Purchaser Plaintiff (“DPP”) class in the In re: Generic Drug Pricing Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 2724.

Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “While we maintain the leading market position of many of our products, we continue to face an overall market trend, particularly in the U.S, that is not dramatically changing, and depending on the product, price deflation continues to be a challenge. With input costs rising sharply, we will continue to allocate increasing amounts of capital including R&D efforts into growth and profitable businesses and new businesses opportunities”.

* The June 30, 2022 results include three month’s results from the February 28th acquisition of Alchemee.

FDA Approvals and Filings

The Company recently received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) Fluphenazine Tablets 1mg, 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg. The Company currently has a total of eighteen ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including four tentative approvals.

Generic Drug Pricing Antitrust Litigation MDL No. 2724

On November 4, 2021, a settlement was reached with the putative DPP, a putative class generally comprised of wholesalers and distributors that purchased generic drug products from manufacturers. On May 11, 2022, the Court granted preliminary approval of Taro’s settlement with the DPP class. As a result, on June 8, 2022, within the required time period, Taro made a $67.6 million settlement payment to the DPP class plaintiffs, subject to a reduction of up to $8.0 million depending on the volume of certain class members that may opt-out of the settlement.

The Company cautions that the foregoing 2022 financial information (including Alchemee) is unaudited and is subject to change.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2023. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (1) 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales, net $ 156,665 $ 147,113 Cost of sales 75,059 69,415 Gross profit 81,606 77,698 Operating Expenses: Research and development 11,508 12,952 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 56,122 23,976 Settlements and loss contingencies — 60,000 Operating income (loss) * 13,976 (19,230 ) Financial income, net: Interest and other financial income (1,926 ) (3,042 ) Foreign exchange expense 294 275 Other gain, net 445 384 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,053 (16,079 ) Tax expense 1,974 2,688 Net income (loss) attributable to Taro * $ 14,079 $ (18,767 ) Net earnings ( loss) per ordinary share attributable to Taro: Basic and Diluted * $ 0.37 $ (0.50 ) Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic and Diluted 37,584,891 37,794,430 May not foot due to rounding.

(1) Includes quarters’ results from Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022). * Excluding the one-time provision of $60.0 million for settlements and loss contingencies, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Operating income was $40.8 million, Net income attributable to Taro was $41.2 million, and Basic and diluted earnings per share was $1.09.

Note: June 30, 2022, includes the Balance Sheet of Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, 2022 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,801 $ 251,134 Short-term bank deposits 22,586 47,586 Restricted short-term bank deposits — — Marketable securities 557,859 522,028 Accounts receivable and other: Trade, net 265,858 246,972 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 59,330 59,727 Inventories 216,833 210,439 Long-term assets held for sale, net — — TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,348,267 1,337,886 Marketable securities 374,968 435,189 Property, plant and equipment, net 194,805 199,692 Deferred income taxes 123,573 124,882 Goodwill 12,718 11,820 Other assets 65,661 66,893 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,119,992 $ 2,176,362 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 73,923 $ 68,232 Other current liabilities 300,529 363,886 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 374,452 432,118 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities 31,826 32,799 TOTAL LIABILITIES 406,278 464,917 Taro shareholders' equity 1,713,714 1,711,445 Non-controlling interest — — TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,119,992 $ 2,176,362

Note: June 30, 2022, includes the Balance Sheet of Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 14,079 $ (18,767 ) Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,978 6,346 Realized gains on sale of long-lived assets — (4 ) Change in derivative instruments, net (24 ) (166 ) Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities and bank deposits 747 (589 ) Deferred income taxes, net 2,415 11,244 Increase in trade receivables, net (19,321 ) (3,295 ) Increase in inventories, net (6,566 ) (2,568 ) Increase in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other (467 ) (2,598 ) (Decrease) increase in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables (59,819 ) 52,211 Expense from amortization of marketable securities bonds, net 3,950 2,179 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (58,028 ) 43,993 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net (2,074 ) (3,855 ) Investment in other intangible assets (34 ) (72 ) Investment in short-term bank deposits, net 25,000 — Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets (73 ) — (Investment in) proceeds from marketable securities, net 11,936 (12,500 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 34,755 (16,427 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock — (18,319 ) Net cash used in financing activities — (18,319 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,060 ) 464 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (25,333 ) 9,711 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 251,134 605,177 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 225,801 $ 614,888 Cash Paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 2,410 $ 3,333 Cash Received during the year for: Income taxes $ 12,511 $ 2,351 Non-cash investing transactions: Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,232 $ 1,225 Non-cash financing transactions: Purchase of treasury stock $ — $ 430 Purchase of marketable securities, net $ 2,050 $ 3,179

Note: June 30, 2022, includes the Balance Sheet of Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).

