Taro Provides Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
07/27/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Quarter ended June 30, 2022* Highlights ─ compared to June 30, 2021
Net sales increased $9.6 million, or 6.5%, to $156.7 million.
Gross profit of $81.6 million (52.1% of net sales) compared to $77.7 million (52.8% of net sales).
Research and development (R&D) expenses of $11.5 million decreased $1.4 million.
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses of $56.1 million increased $32.1 million.
Operating income of $14.0 million (8.9% of net sales) compared to an operating loss of $(19.2) million. Excluding the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year quarter, operating income was $40.8 million (27.7% of net sales).
Interest and other financial income of $1.9 million decreased $1.1 million.
Tax expense of $2.0 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year quarter, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 12.3% as compared to 6.1% in the prior year quarter.
Net income attributable to Taro was $14.1 million compared to net loss of $(18.8) million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.37 compared to (loss) per share of $(0.50). Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges in the prior year quarter, net income was $41.2 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.09.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
Cash flow used in operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $58.0 million. Excluding the impact from the settlement and loss contingencies charges, cash flow provided by operations was $9.6 million compared to $44.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (both short- and long-term) decreased $74.7 million to $1.18 billion from March 31, 2022; principally the result of a $67.6 million settlement payment to the Direct Purchaser Plaintiff (“DPP”) class in the In re: Generic Drug Pricing Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 2724.
Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “While we maintain the leading market position of many of our products, we continue to face an overall market trend, particularly in the U.S, that is not dramatically changing, and depending on the product, price deflation continues to be a challenge. With input costs rising sharply, we will continue to allocate increasing amounts of capital including R&D efforts into growth and profitable businesses and new businesses opportunities”.
* The June 30, 2022 results include three month’s results from the February 28th acquisition of Alchemee.
FDA Approvals and Filings
The Company recently received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) Fluphenazine Tablets 1mg, 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg. The Company currently has a total of eighteen ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including four tentative approvals.
Generic Drug Pricing Antitrust Litigation MDL No. 2724
On November 4, 2021, a settlement was reached with the putative DPP, a putative class generally comprised of wholesalers and distributors that purchased generic drug products from manufacturers. On May 11, 2022, the Court granted preliminary approval of Taro’s settlement with the DPP class. As a result, on June 8, 2022, within the required time period, Taro made a $67.6 million settlement payment to the DPP class plaintiffs, subject to a reduction of up to $8.0 million depending on the volume of certain class members that may opt-out of the settlement.
The Company cautions that the foregoing 2022 financial information (including Alchemee) is unaudited and is subject to change.
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022 (1)
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales, net
$
156,665
$
147,113
Cost of sales
75,059
69,415
Gross profit
81,606
77,698
Operating Expenses:
Research and development
11,508
12,952
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
56,122
23,976
Settlements and loss contingencies
—
60,000
Operating income (loss) *
13,976
(19,230
)
Financial income, net:
Interest and other financial income
(1,926
)
(3,042
)
Foreign exchange expense
294
275
Other gain, net
445
384
Income (loss) before income taxes
16,053
(16,079
)
Tax expense
1,974
2,688
Net income (loss) attributable to Taro *
$
14,079
$
(18,767
)
Net earnings ( loss) per ordinary share attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted *
$
0.37
$
(0.50
)
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share:
Basic and Diluted
37,584,891
37,794,430
May not foot due to rounding.
(1) Includes quarters’ results from Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).
* Excluding the one-time provision of $60.0 million for settlements and loss contingencies, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Operating income was $40.8 million, Net income attributable to Taro was $41.2 million, and Basic and diluted earnings per share was $1.09.
Note: June 30, 2022, includes the Balance Sheet of Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
225,801
$
251,134
Short-term bank deposits
22,586
47,586
Restricted short-term bank deposits
—
—
Marketable securities
557,859
522,028
Accounts receivable and other:
Trade, net
265,858
246,972
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
59,330
59,727
Inventories
216,833
210,439
Long-term assets held for sale, net
—
—
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,348,267
1,337,886
Marketable securities
374,968
435,189
Property, plant and equipment, net
194,805
199,692
Deferred income taxes
123,573
124,882
Goodwill
12,718
11,820
Other assets
65,661
66,893
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,119,992
$
2,176,362
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
73,923
$
68,232
Other current liabilities
300,529
363,886
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
374,452
432,118
Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
31,826
32,799
TOTAL LIABILITIES
406,278
464,917
Taro shareholders' equity
1,713,714
1,711,445
Non-controlling interest
—
—
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,119,992
$
2,176,362
Note: June 30, 2022, includes the Balance Sheet of Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
14,079
$
(18,767
)
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,978
6,346
Realized gains on sale of long-lived assets
—
(4
)
Change in derivative instruments, net
(24
)
(166
)
Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities and bank deposits
747
(589
)
Deferred income taxes, net
2,415
11,244
Increase in trade receivables, net
(19,321
)
(3,295
)
Increase in inventories, net
(6,566
)
(2,568
)
Increase in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other
(467
)
(2,598
)
(Decrease) increase in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables
(59,819
)
52,211
Expense from amortization of marketable securities bonds, net
3,950
2,179
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(58,028
)
43,993
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net
(2,074
)
(3,855
)
Investment in other intangible assets
(34
)
(72
)
Investment in short-term bank deposits, net
25,000
—
Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets
(73
)
—
(Investment in) proceeds from marketable securities, net
11,936
(12,500
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
34,755
(16,427
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury stock
—
(18,319
)
Net cash used in financing activities
—
(18,319
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,060
)
464
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(25,333
)
9,711
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
251,134
605,177
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
225,801
$
614,888
Cash Paid during the year for:
Income taxes
$
2,410
$
3,333
Cash Received during the year for:
Income taxes
$
12,511
$
2,351
Non-cash investing transactions:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable
$
1,232
$
1,225
Non-cash financing transactions:
Purchase of treasury stock
$
—
$
430
Purchase of marketable securities, net
$
2,050
$
3,179
Note: June 30, 2022, includes the Balance Sheet of Alchemee (acquired February 28, 2022).