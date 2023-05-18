Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARO   IL0010827181

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(TARO)
  Report
05/18/2023
28.98 USD   +0.49%
04:47pTaro to Release Full Year Results on May 23, 2023
BU
03/27Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
01/25HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to $35 From $54, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Taro to Release Full Year Results on May 23, 2023

05/18/2023 | 04:47pm EDT
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023, after the close of market on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.


© Business Wire 2023
